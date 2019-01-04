O’Neal girls basketball climbs to No. 2 in 2A NCISAA rankings

Contributed photo O’Neal’s Keionna Love (3) goes up for a contested layup during a game against Lee Christian on Dec. 13, 2018. Love averages a team-best 16.3 points per game in her first season with the Lady Falcons. Contributed photo O’Neal’s Keionna Love (3) goes up for a contested layup during a game against Lee Christian on Dec. 13, 2018. Love averages a team-best 16.3 points per game in her first season with the Lady Falcons. Contributed photo The O'Neal girls basketball team pose for a photo after its runner-up finish at the CRAZE Sports Holiday Invitation in Charlotte on Dec. 29, 2018. Pictured above, from left to right, are Caelan McHarney, Beka Carr, Kayla Jenkins, Ralayah McRae, Rachel Patton, Talayah Baldwin, Aaliyah Balser, Molly Haarlow, Keionna Love and Hadiya Balser. Contributed photo The O'Neal girls basketball team pose for a photo after its runner-up finish at the CRAZE Sports Holiday Invitation in Charlotte on Dec. 29, 2018. Pictured above, from left to right, are Caelan McHarney, Beka Carr, Kayla Jenkins, Ralayah McRae, Rachel Patton, Talayah Baldwin, Aaliyah Balser, Molly Haarlow, Keionna Love and Hadiya Balser.

SOUTHERN PINES — The O’Neal School girls basketball team has impressively outscored its opponents 604 to 311 so far this season, which has helped the Lady Faclcons enter 2019 with a 11-1 overall record and a 3-0 mark in conference play.

That kind of success has helped O’Neal climb all the way up to the No. 2 spot in the 2A NCISAA MaxPreps rankings.

Under the guidance of veteran coach Lulu Brase, the Lady Falcons started the season on a feverish pace, as they went a perfect 5-0 in November. That early stretch was highlighted by a strong win — which showcased the team’s depth and uptempo style of play — over state championship contender Wayne Country Day in the second game of the season.

O’Neal continued its strong play through December and competed at the CRAZE Sports Holiday Invitation in Charlotte over the winter break. After a strong start in the opening two rounds, defeating both Mountain Island Charter and Garinger High School handily, Brase’s team earned a matchup against No. 1 ranked Davidson Day, who knocked O’Neal out of last year’s NCISAA state tournament in the championship game.

In a nail biter, with the largest lead of the game being Davidson Day’s eight point advantage in the fourth quarter, both teams competed fiercely. Davidson Day strung together more stops in the final minutes of the game and ultimately escaped with a 51-47 victory over the Lady Falcons — who had won 10 striaght up until that point.

“Playing in this tournament is an important step in our growth this season,” Brase said after the loss.

“Although the outcome is not what we would have liked against Davidson Day, competing against a top-quality team like DDS, only helps us continue to get better,” Brase continued. “We have set high goals as a team this year and our experiences both on and off the court over the last three days will only prepare us to play our very best basketball.”

O’Neal’s strong start to the year has been highlighted by freshman point guard Caelan McHarney, who’s dishes out a team-high 4.5 assists a game in what is now her third season as the team’s starting point guard.

Leading the Lady Falcons’ scoring attack is junior guard Keionna Love, who spent her freshman and sophomore seasons at Richmond Senior High School in Rockingham. Love leads the team with her 16.3 point-per-contest average.

Senior guard Ralayah McRae, also a former student at Richmond, has become the team’s lockdown defender and matches her defensive intensity with 9.8 points per game on the offensive end.

Hadiya Balser compliments Love and McRae’s scoring with her double-doubles, as the junior forward scores 10.1 points and pulls in 10.3 rebounds nighlty. She is only to be outmatched in the rebounding column by her younger sister, freshman Aaliyah Balser, who grounds the Lady Falcon defense with 11 boards a game.

Rounding out the starting lineup is sophomore Kayla Jenkins, who has added a layer to the team’s offense with her ability to run the floor and search for jump shots in transition. Junior Rachel Patton and freshmen Talayah Baldwin and Molly Haarlow add depth to the roster and provide some much-needed energy off the bench.

O’Neal opened the 2019 portion of its season with a 65-32 win over Burlington Christian on Friday, Jan. 4.

