Lady Raiders open 2019 with 55-48 loss at Forest Hills

MARSHVILLE — The Richmond girls basketball team couldn’t quite get the job done in its first game of the new year, as the Lady Raiders dropped a 55-48 decision at non-conference opponent Forest Hills on Thursday.

Head coach Teddy Moseley said his team had multiple opportunities to come out on top, but missed free throws throughout the contest and turnovers in the final minutes kept Richmond from starting 2019 off with a victory.

“We shot 5 of 25 (from the free throw line) and they shot 21 of 26,” Moseley said. “That’s the tale of the tape right there.”

Sophomore guard Jayla McDougald led the way for Richmond with 11 points, making it three straight games now that she has finished in double digits. McDougald poured in a career-high 19 points in the team’s loss to Union Academy in the first round of the Anson County Shootout on Dec. 21, 2018, and then scored 10 in a win over Parkwood a day later.

Junior guard Layne Maultsby, who saw extended playing time on Thursday due to leading scorer Allexis Swiney being out with a stomach virus, added nine points — hitting three of her four attempts from beyond the arc — off the bench.

With the win, Forest Hills (4-8) exacted revenge for the 50-33 loss it suffered at Richmond last month.

Senior guard Jelaysia Howard carried the Yellow Jackets to victory on Thursday with a game-high 24 points.

Next up, the Lady Raiders will host Jack Britt on Friday, Jan. 4, in hopes of getting back to .500 on the season and winning its second Sandhills Athletic Conference game. They are currently 1-1 in conference play.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

