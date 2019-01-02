Rockingham Dragway announces eclectic 2019 schedule

Contributed photo North Carolina native Danny O’Day races, in his supercharged 1934 Ford coupe, at the Spring Extreme Drags at Rockingham Dragway last year. Track owner Steve Earwood released the 2019 schedule on Wednesday. Contributed photo North Carolina native Danny O’Day races, in his supercharged 1934 Ford coupe, at the Spring Extreme Drags at Rockingham Dragway last year. Track owner Steve Earwood released the 2019 schedule on Wednesday.

ROCKINGHAM — Anchored by the inaugural Epicenter Festival, a three-day musical extravaganza featuring more than 40 different rock bands, Rockingham Dragway announced a 2019 schedule that will present not one, but two of the big money bracket races produced by SFG Promotions, the 28th annual AMRA All-Harley World Finals and much more.

Diversity once again is the theme for track owner Steve Earwood, whose eclectic facility will host events on 35 weekends beginning with an all-bike grudge race on March 2 and concluding with an MXA Street Drags event on Dec. 14.

“Every year we try to expose our fans to a wide variety of events,” Earwood said. “Our primary business is drag racing, but we also have events that feature no vehicles at all (the Rugged Maniacs Series) and those that are more social than competitive (the Smokeout Bike Rally, Apple Chill Car and Bike Show and the East Coast Bike Rally).”

This year, in addition to the April 11-14 Super Bowl of Bracket Racing, an event that last year paid $100,000 to three winning drivers, SFG has added a Fall Frenzy race (Oct. 5-6) with the promise of even more big money payouts.

In fact, the schedule again is top heavy with opportunities for bracket racers — starting with the annual Racers Appreciation free entry event on March 23-24. Also scheduled for brackets racers will be Twin 5s in both the spring (April 27-28) and fall (Nov. 9-10); the annual “Big John” Memorial Bracket Nationals (May 24-26); Power Fest 7 featuring the Blue Light Special (August 17-18); and the Bottom Bulb Third Amber Showdown (Nov. 2-3).

Other feature events on the 2019 calendar include the Super Chevy Show Series featuring the Carolina Extreme Pro Mods (Sept. 27-29); the Modern Hemi Shootout (April 5-6), MOPARS at the Rock featuring Chrysler, Jeep, Plymouth and Dodge vehicles (April 20); VWs at the Rock (March 17); the Man Cup Motorcycle Series (Oct. 25-27); and a pair of major Jr. Dragster events including the return of last year’s highly successful Holiday Junior Jam (Nov. 29-31).

The Epicenter Festival, scheduled May 10-12, will include performances by Foo Fighters, Bush, Korn, Rob Zombie, Tool, The Cult, Evanescence and Judas Priest, among others.

BELOW IS THE FULL 2019 ROCKINGHAM DRAGWAY SCHEDULE

March 2: Grudge Fest IX All Bike Grudge Racing

March 3: Blood Sweat & Gears

March 9-10: Jr. Dragster Spring Sendoff

March 17: SEVWA VWs at The Rock

March 23-24: Racers Appreciation Free Entry Race

March 29-31: Top ET Challenge

April 5-6: Modern Hemi Shootout

April 7: Import Faceoff

April 11-14: SFG Super Bowl of Bracket Racing

April 20: 28th Annual MOPARS at The Rock

April 27-28: Spring Twin 5s Bracket Championships

May 4: Apple Chill Car & Bike Show

May 10-12: Epicenter Music Festival

May 18: Rugged Maniacs Tour

May 24-26: Big John Memorial Bracket Nationals

June 14-15: SmokeOut Bike Rally

June 22: MXA Street Drags Test & Tune

June 28-29: East Coast Bike Rally

July 20: Grudge Wars

July 27: MXA Street Drags Test & Tune

August 10: MXA Street Drags Test & Tune

August 17-18: Power Fest 7

August 24: MXA Street Drags Test & Tune

August 31: MXA Street Drags Test & Tune

September 21: MXA Street Drags Test & Tune

September 27-29: The Original Super Chevy Show

October 5-6: SFG Promotions Fall Frenzy

October 10-13: 28th AMRA All-Harley Nitro World Finals

October 18-19: NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series

October 20: NHRA National Open

October 25-27: ManCup Motorcycles

November 2-3: Bottom Bulb Third Amber Showdown

November 9-10: Fall Twin 5s Bracket Championships

November 16: MXA Street Drags Test & Tune

November 23: MXA Street Drags Test & Tune

November 29-31: Second annual Holiday Junior Jam

December 7: MXA Street Drags Test & Tune

December 14: MXA Street Drags Test & Tune

