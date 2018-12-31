Raider athletics looking to start 2019 off on the right foot

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond’s Jakerra Covington (22) prepares for a jump ball against Reagan’s Annie Kelly (23) prior to the teams’ contest on Dec. 17. Covington and the Lady Raiders will kick off the new year this Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, with a non-conference game at Forest Hills. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond’s Jakerra Covington (22) prepares for a jump ball against Reagan’s Annie Kelly (23) prior to the teams’ contest on Dec. 17. Covington and the Lady Raiders will kick off the new year this Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, with a non-conference game at Forest Hills. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond wrestling team will compete in the Joel McCanna Invitational at St. Andrews University on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond wrestling team will compete in the Joel McCanna Invitational at St. Andrews University on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.

ROCKINGHAM — It’ll be a short week to open the New Year, seeing that school in finally back in session after a two-week break, but there are a few athletic events on the schedule that could help the Raiders start 2019 off on the right foot.

Head coach Teddy Moseley and the Richmond girls basketball team will be the first of the school’s six winter varsity squads to return to action with a non-conference away game Forest Hills on Thursday, Jan. 3, at 4:30 p.m.

The last time the Lady Raiders (5-5) hit the court, they defeated Parkwood 39-27 in the consolation round of the Anson County Shootout on Dec. 22. They’ll be looking to win their second straight game and get back over .500 on the season.

On Friday, Jan. 4, they host conference foe Jack Britt at 6 p.m.

Immediately after the girls’ matchup on Friday, the Richmond boys basketball team (5-6) will take on the Buccaneers in hopes of earning its first conference win of the season. It’ll also be a chance for head coach Donald Pettigrew’s group to extend its winning streak to three games — which would tie for the most consecutive wins since Pettigrew took over.

The Raiders are coming off of a fifth-place finish at the second annual Ashbrook Holiday Hoopfest. They lost their first-round game to Hunter Huss, but bounced back with a couple of close wins over Berry Academy and Hickory Ridge.

Richmond’s wrestling team is set to close the week at the Joel McCanna Invitational, an individual tournament that will take place at St. Andrews University, on Saturday, Jan. 5. Head coach Earl Nicholson was pleased with the fight his team put up at the West Stanly Duals this past weekend, and hopes it can bring that same kind of effort into the new year.

The Raider bowling, indoor track and swimming teams will remain idle this week.

However, next Wednesday, Jan. 9, the boys and girls swimmers — coached by Michael Way — will visit St. Andrews University for their fourth meet of the season. It’ll be hosted by Richmond and Pinecrest.

The Richmond bowling team returns to the lanes next Thursday, Jan. 10, to face off against host Lumberton and Pinecrest. The girls indoor track team is set to run at Reid Ross Classical School next Saturday, Jan. 12.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

