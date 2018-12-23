Lady Raiders indoor track finishes 15th at Patriot Holiday Invitational

WINSTON-SALEM — Head coach Reggie Miller said the Richmond girls indoor track team faced some “really good” competition at the Patriot Holiday Invitational, which took place at the JDL Fast Track, on Saturday.

It was Weddington (Matthews) and Parkland (Winston-Salem) who took the top two spots, respectively, in the 19-team girls meet, but Miller believed the Lady Raiders put forth a “great” effort on their way to a 15th-place finish.

The 4×200 relay team almost had the highlight of the day for Richmond, as it was just seconds away from ending the event as runner-up to Parkland, but Aniya Robinson got tangled up with Weddington’s anchor right before the finish line — which resulted in her and the squad’s three other members having to settle for eighth place.

So, the Lady Raiders’ highest finish of the meet went to senior Janai Davis, who placed fifth in the shot put (31 ft, 6 in). Tasheka Harrington, senior, was seventh (29 ft, 11 in) in the same event.

Junior Kibreanna Stewart came in sixth in the high jump (4 ft, 10 in) and 15th in the long jump (14 ft), while junior Monasia Kearns placed 13th in the 300-meter dash (45.48s) and 14th in the 55-meter dash (7.77s).

Richmond’s next meet will take place on Saturday, Jan. 12, at Reid Ross Classical School.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

