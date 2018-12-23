Nicholson’s 1st-place finish carries depleted Raiders at Clash of the Creek

Nicholson Nicholson

CHARLOTTE — Richmond’s Joey Nicholson was crowned champion of the 113-pound weight class at the E.B. Memorial Clash of the Creek on Saturday after a string of dominant performances in the two-day wrestling tournament.

Nicholson, a junior, started things off with a technical fall win over East Rowan’s Landon Jones in the opening round — he was winning by a score of 18-2 when the official called the match — and then pinned Purnell Swett’s Zane Kelly in the quarterfinals to help him get closer to a shot at the title.

In the semifinals, just one bout away from the main event, the 113-pound Raider didn’t have much trouble with Providence’s Amin Bakhtiari. He wasn’t able to score a pin, but Nicholson did more than enough to win by major decision (11-1).

Nicholson went up against East Mecklenburg’s Lal Nung for all the marbles in the first-place match, and eventually wrestled Nung to a place where he was vulnerable enough to be pinned.

The championship finish for Nicholson was a much-needed spark for a Richmond wrestling team that was battling illnesses and injuries, and had a few players missing due to the Holidays. The Raiders competed with only nine wrestlers over the weekend, with four of them advancing to Day 2 of the tournament.

“I felt like Joey stepped his wrestling up to another level as he improved to 26-1 on the season,” head coach Earl Nicholson said. “And although some our younger guys were forced into the lineup, I saw a lot of improvement.”

Richmond will travel to West Stanley for a tournament on Saturday, Dec. 29.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

