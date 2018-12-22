Richmond uses all-around effort to claim 4th straight Anson County Shootout title

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond poses for a picture following its 76-51 victory over Anson in the Anson County Shootout championship game on Saturday. It's the fourth straight year the Raiders have won the tournament. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond poses for a picture following its 76-51 victory over Anson in the Anson County Shootout championship game on Saturday. It's the fourth straight year the Raiders have won the tournament.

WADESBORO — Looking to turn things around after a rough 1-5 start the season, the Richmond boys basketball team won its fourth consecutive Anson County Shootout title with a 76-51 victory over host Anson on Saturday.

It was another all-around effort from Richmond, which saw all but one player score in Friday’s first-round win over Parkwood. Senior guard Rod Newton posted a team-high 14 points, senior forward Alex Quick finished with 10, and three others Raiders just missed out on reaching double digits in the win — all adding nine points each.

Winning the championship trophy was just what the Raiders needed to start the Holiday break, as they were on a three-game skid coming into the two-day, four-team tournament. Chesterfield (S.C.) was the other team in the Shootout.

Although Saturday night’s game turned into a blowout, Anson (2-6) held the advantage over Richmond (3-5) at the end of the first quarter. As the second quarter progressed, however, the tide started to shift.

Pettigrew brought in his “all-bigs” lineup and set up in a 3-2 zone, and that helped the Raiders go from down four at the end of one, 13-17, to up by almost a dozen, 31-21, heading into the half. They would only lead by 10 points after the third quarter wrapped up, but exploded for a quarter-best 27 points in the fourth period.

The Raiders will have a few days off before competing in the Ashbrook Holiday Hoopfest on Thursday, Dec. 27. They’re scheduled to face off against Hunter Huss (5-1) in the first round.

Richmond — Newton 14, Quick 10, Pettigrew 9, Sivells 9, Stroman 9, Isaac 7, Morman 6, K. Hood 4, Tillman 4, McLaughlin 3,C. Hood 1 Anson — Maner 14, Teal 11, Ingram 10, Shuler 6, McCray 6, Carpenter 4

