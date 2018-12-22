Richmond uses all-around effort to claim 4th straight Anson County Shootout title

WADESBORO — Looking to turn things around after a rough 1-5 start the season, the Richmond boys basketball team won its fourth consecutive Anson County Shootout title with a 76-51 victory over host Anson on Saturday.
It was another all-around effort from Richmond, which saw all but one player score in Friday’s first-round win over Parkwood. Senior guard Rod Newton posted a team-high 14 points, senior forward Alex Quick finished with 10, and three others Raiders just missed out on reaching double digits in the win — all adding nine points each.
Winning the championship trophy was just what the Raiders needed to start the Holiday break, as they were on a three-game skid coming into the two-day, four-team tournament. Chesterfield (S.C.) was the other team in the Shootout.
Although Saturday night’s game turned into a blowout, Anson (2-6) held the advantage over Richmond (3-5) at the end of the first quarter. As the second quarter progressed, however, the tide started to shift.
Pettigrew brought in his “all-bigs” lineup and set up in a 3-2 zone, and that helped the Raiders go from down four at the end of one, 13-17, to up by almost a dozen, 31-21, heading into the half. They would only lead by 10 points after the third quarter wrapped up, but exploded for a quarter-best 27 points in the fourth period.
The Raiders will have a few days off before competing in the Ashbrook Holiday Hoopfest on Thursday, Dec. 27. They’re scheduled to face off against Hunter Huss (5-1) in the first round.
NOTE: The full version of this story can be found in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Monday, Dec. 24.
Richmond poses for a picture following its 76-51 victory over Anson in the Anson County Shootout championship game on Saturday. It’s the fourth straight year the Raiders have won the tournament.
Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.