Lady Raiders hold on for 39-27 win over Parkwood

WADESBORO — The Richmond girls basketball team didn’t win the Anson County Shootout title like it had hoped, but head coach Teddy Moseley was pleased that his squad was able to salvage a third-place finish.

Junior guard Allexis Swiney led all scorers with 11 points, sophomore guard Jayla McDougald added 10, and the Lady Raiders escaped Parkwood 39-27 in the tournament’s consolation game Saturday afternoon.

“It was big,” Moseley said of the win. “It gets us back to .500.”

Things weren’t looking too well for Richmond (5-5) coming out of the half, as it struggled to put the ball in the basket and gave up the lead to a Parkwood team that was looking to avoid its third straight loss.

A little more than five minutes ran off the clock in the third quarter before the Lady Raiders scored their first points of the frame. Sophomore forward Jakerra Covington got fouled as she drove through the lane and ended up knocking down a pair of free throws at the 2:58 mark to end the scoring drought.

Moments later, McDougald finally connected from downtown — she missed her first five attempts — to put Richmond ahead on the scoreboard. Parkwood (3-8) quickly took the lead back, but McDougald answered with another make from deep to once again give Richmond the advantage — and it would hold on until the final buzzer.

The Lady Raiders came out on top despite making just 15 of their 65 attempted field goals. They won’t see any game action again until they travel to Forest Hills on Thursday, Jan. 3, for a non-conference meeting.

BOX SCORE Richmond — Allexis Swiney 11, McDougald 10, Covington 5, Wall 5, Allyiah Swiney 4, Campbell 2, Ewing 2 Parkwood — Hardy 9, Barnes 6, Laney 5, Nachtigal 4, Helms 3

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

