Richmond girls hoops falls to Union Academy 64-46 in opening round

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Jayla McDougald (10) shoots a free throw. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Jayla McDougald (10) shoots a free throw.

WADESBORO — The Richmond girls basketball team dropped a 64-46 decision to non-conference opponent Union Academy in the opening round of the Anson County Shootout early Friday afternoon.

The first 12 minutes of the game was all about surviving the opposing team’s run.

Union Academy (8-1) scored eight unanswered to kick things off;Richmond (4-5) quickly responded with a 7-0 surge to cut its deficit to just one point; the Cardinals answered with a 12 unanswered to end the first period; and then the Lady Raiders put together another seven-to-nothing stretch at the start of the second quarter.

When the back-and-forth finally ended, Union Academy was holding on to a 20-14 lead.

Putting the final touches on both runs for Richmond was sophomore guard Jayla McDougald, who highlighted the team’s first-half effort with 16 of her team-high 19 points. McDougald went 4-for-4 from beyond the arc in the first two quarters and hit a floater at the buzzer to close the second period. It was the best scoring performance of her career.

The Lady Raiders will wrap up their Shootout appearance with a consolation game against the loser of the Anson-Parkwood matchup — which hadn’t ended at the time this story was published — at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

NOTE: The full version of this story can be found in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Saturday, Dec. 22.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Jayla McDougald (10) shoots a free throw. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_jay.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Jayla McDougald (10) shoots a free throw.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.