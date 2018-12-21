Pettigrew, Raiders snap 3-game skid with 72-43 win over Parkwood

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Mycah Wilson (25) looks to pass. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Mycah Wilson (25) looks to pass.

WADESBORO — Xavier Pettigrew scored a game-high 16 points, 11 other players finished with at least one point, and the Richmond boys basketball team snapped a three-game skid with a 72-43 victory over Parkwood on Friday.

It was only the Raiders’ second win of the season, but it was their third time in as many years taking down the Rebels in opening round of the Anson County Shootout — which is played at Anson High School.

Pettigrew, senior forward, scored all eight of his field goals in the paint. Rod Newton and Alex Quick, however, hit two 3-pointers a piece on their way to a couple of 10-point efforts. Mycah Wilson also made two shots from downtown.

Richmond (2-5) gave the Rebels trouble all game long with its length.

Pettigrew, Quick, senior center A.J. Isaac, sophomore forward Nygie Stroman and junior center Jarvis Tillman — all standing at 6’4 or taller — took turns either blocking shots or altering them. They took advantage of their size on the other end of the floor as well, grabbing a countless number of offensive rebounds that quickly led to putbacks.

The Raiders had all but one player score in the win. They will defend their title as reigning Shootout champions against either Anson or Chesterfield in the championship on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

