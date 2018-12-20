Lady Raiders go ‘back to the basics’ ahead of Anson County Shootout

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Jayla McDougald (10) shoots over Whiteville’s Ruth Maldonado (13) in the first half of the teams’ season-opening battle on Nov. 27. Head coach Teddy Moseley focused on fundamentals during practice this week and hopes the work will pay off when his team plays against Union Academy in the first round of the Anson County Shootout on Friday. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Jayla McDougald (10) shoots over Whiteville’s Ruth Maldonado (13) in the first half of the teams’ season-opening battle on Nov. 27. Head coach Teddy Moseley focused on fundamentals during practice this week and hopes the work will pay off when his team plays against Union Academy in the first round of the Anson County Shootout on Friday.

ROCKINGHAM — Head coach Teddy Moseley said the Richmond girls basketball team went “back to the basics” over the last three days of practice. Focusing on the basics, the first-year head coach believes, will give his group the best chance to win its two scheduled games in the Anson County Shootout on Friday, Dec. 21, and Saturday, Dec. 22.

The Lady Raiders (4-4) are coming off of a 44-28 loss to Reagan earlier this week where they went 9-60 from the field and committed turnover after turnover that ended up as baskets for Reagan. So, in his best effort to avoid that type of performance again, Moseley’s main points during practices were finishing shots and being strong with the ball.

“(We focused on) just the simple, fundamental stuff,” he said. “We’re getting in a hurry. We always think we have to get rid of the ball so fast … so I’ve been doing a lot of teaching this week in practice.”

The Shootout will be a good, quick test for Richmond to see if what its been working on will translate into live action, as Moseley’s squad is set to take on a Union Academy team that averages 59.3 points per contest, only gives up 25.5 points per game, and boasts a 7-1 overall record.

If the Lady Raiders want to be the second team to take down the Cardinals, and push past .500 on the early season, they’ll have to continue their solid efforts on defense, avoid giving the ball when they have it, and make their layups.

That matchup will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Anson, with the winner advancing to Saturday’s title game.

“I think we’ve done pretty well defensively. We play so hard right now and that’s kept us in a lot of game,” Moseley said.

“We’re getting a lot of shots, and we get great looks, too, but 70 percent of the shots we’re missing are in the paint. We’ve got to finish,” he added. “And instead of trying to throw the ball over the top of people all the time, we’ve been focused on faking a pass to make a pass. … That’s been our motto for a while, but we focused heavy on that this week.”

During Thursday’s practice, Moseley brought out dribbling blinders for his players — hoping that the glasses would help them understand how important it is to see the floor, and not look down, while handling the ball.

He plans on using them for the rest of the season.

“We’ve averaging 23 turnovers a game,” Moseley said. “I expect some turnovers, because it’s going to take some time to get used to the pace that we’re playing, but we can’t turn the ball over and not make shots.

“One of them is going to have to give.”

Following the pair of games this weekend, the Lady Raiders have nearly two weeks off before they play again. They will pick back up with a road game at Forest Hills on Thursday, Jan. 3, and then host Jack Britt on Friday, Jan. 4.

“We’re going to sit down and look at the things we did well (at the Shootout) and continue to build on those,” Moseley said, “and then see the things we need to work on and try to getter better at those.”

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

