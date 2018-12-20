Raiders looking to find rhythm at Shootout, Hoopfest over break

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Jarvis Tillman (23) wins the tip over Reagan’s Jalen Deatherage (10) earlier this week. Tillman and Raiders will be looking to win their second game when they open the Anson County Shootout against Parkwood on Friday. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Jarvis Tillman (23) wins the tip over Reagan’s Jalen Deatherage (10) earlier this week. Tillman and Raiders will be looking to win their second game when they open the Anson County Shootout against Parkwood on Friday.

ROCKINGHAM — Although four games under .500 after the first two and a half weeks of the season, the Richmond boys basketball team still has a couple more chances to break even — or cap this first stretch with more wins than losses — with its upcoming appearances in the Anson County Shootout (Dec. 21-22) and the Ashbrook Holiday Hoopfest (Dec. 27-29).

Both tournaments will give Richmond a little more time to find its identity, while competing against a number of non-conference opponents, before the new year kicks off and Sandhills Athletic Conference play ramps up.

The Raiders (1-5) are looking to defend their title as reigning Shootout champions when they face off against Parkwood (3-6) in the first round at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Last year, they edged the Rebels by eight points, 58-50, in the opening round and then blasted Chesterfield (S.C.) in the championship game, 68-36, in order to claim the trophy.

Maybe playing in this tournament, which is annually hosted by Anson and Chesterfield, is the spark they need.

Richmond is currently on a three-game skid, but every contest during the short stretch has been within reach. It dropped its only conference matchups of the early season at Purnell Swett (74-78) and Pinecrest (41-48) last week, and then lost its home opener to Reagan (50-51) on the opposition’s game-winning jumper Monday evening.

Sandwiched in between the team’s two losses to start the season — at Pine Forest (57-74) and at Southern Lee (46-62) — was a 46-31 victory at Reagan two weeks ago. In that one, Richmond got off to a good start and never looked back.

To wrap up the Holiday break, the Raiders are set to travel to Gastonia to compete in Ashbrook’s second annual tournament. They are scheduled to open up against Hunter Huss, and will then either advance to play the winner of Berry Academy-Butler in the second round or the loser of that same matchup in the consolation bracket.

Richmond will bring in the new year with its second home game against SAC foe Jack Britt on Friday, Jan. 4.

