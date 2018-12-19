Richmond’s Allen commits to play college soccer at Piedmont International

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Nolan Allen (6) looks to control the ball during a conference match at Pinecrest on Aug. 29. Earlier this month, Allen announced his verbal commitment to continue his soccer career at Piedmont International University. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Nolan Allen (6) looks to control the ball during a conference match at Pinecrest on Aug. 29. Earlier this month, Allen announced his verbal commitment to continue his soccer career at Piedmont International University.

ROCKINGHAM — Getting the opportunity to play college soccer is something that Richmond’s Nolan Allen has been working towards since he began “kicking a ball around” at the age of four.

Allen went from being trained by his parents early on to competing on the travel-ball circuit with local coach John Roberson, and then he moved on from being a two-year starter at Rockingham Middle School to spending all four of his high school years — three of them on the varsity level — as a member of the Raiders’ boys soccer program.

All of that time spent on the field has finally paid off for the now 19-year old, who announced earlier this month via his Twitter page that he’s verbally committed to Piedmont International University in Winston-Salem.

“I’m excited to announce that I will furthering my education and my soccer at Piedmont International University.. I have to thank all the coaches that have pushed me , my family , and my friends,” Allen tweeted back on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

The senior, who said he feels a lot more comfortable now that he’s made his decision, was also being recruited by the University of Mount Olive (Mount Olive) and Anna Maria College (Paxton, Mass.), but having the chance to come in and compete for field time as a freshman is one of the biggest factors in him choosing PIU.

Allen knows things will be much different on the collegiate level and he believes he’s ready for the challenge that comes with playing with the Bruins, who are Divison II members of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA).

“I expect to bring as much as I can to get better. I’m trying to make a name for myself out there and just be the best that I can be,” he said. “I missed all-conference this (past) year, but that’s going to push me to be all-conference for them.”

In his final campaign on the high school level, Allen played a key defensive role in the Raiders going 12-10 overall, tying for second in the conference, and making it into the NCHSAA 4A State Playoffs — after they missed them his junior season.

Although mainly tough defender (he will be playing right back and left back at PIU), Allen did tally a score during the 2018 season, finding the back of the net — on an assist from teammate Evyn Brower — in a 3-1 home win over Purnell Swett.

That victory was followed by three straight losses, but Allen and the Raiders “came together as one” and put together a seven-game win streak that helped them earn a postseason bid in head coach Chris Larsen’s first season.

Being able to do that was a special moment for Allen, who says he “would’ve never gotten the chance” if it wasn’t for Larsen — who spent six years as the junior varsity coach before taking over the varsity team — believing and trusting in him.

“He was there through it all. Wins, losses and ties,” the future Bruin said his now former coach. “He’s helped me out along the way and has always trusted my with my judgements. … I have to thank him for everything he’s done.”

Next in the process for Allen is an official visit to PIU, on Friday, Jan. 11, where he will talk more with the coaching staff and meet some of his soon-to-be teammates. He will be signing his National Letter of Intent at Richmond on Wednesday, Feb. 6.

Raider senior chooses Bruins over Mt. Olive, Anna Maria

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

