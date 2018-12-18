Raiders dominate All-SAC football team, Till brings home Coach of the Year award

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond placed a conference-high 18 players on the 2018 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference football team and head coach Bryan Till received the Coach of the Year honor, the league announced over the weekend.

The Raiders, who went a perfect 7-0 in conference play and won their first conference title since 2010 in Till’s second season, had nine players from their defense, eight from the offense and one from the special teams unit named to the All-SAC team.

Leading a Richmond defense that pitched five shutouts on the season were Dereck Barringer, Taveon Ellerbe, D’Marcus Harrington, A.J. Isaac, Jonathan Jones, Xavion Lindsey, Divine Nicholson, Rasheed Patrick and C.J. Tillman.

Spear-heading the team’s diverse offensive attack were Jakolbe Baldwin, Jaheim Covington, Jaleel Davis, Austin Hart, Caleb Hood, Jake Ransom, Bobby Terry and Jordyn Wall. Sophomore Trevor Moss was the lone all-conference kicker.

Returning to the all-conference team for the third time in his career was Ransom, a senior center, while both Hood, sophomore standout at quarterback, and Terry, a versatile senior at wideout, are now two-time selections.

Seventy-First was second as a team with nine all-conference selections, Scotland placed seven on the All-SAC team, Jack Britt and Purnell Swett each had four of their players selected, and Hoke County had one make the cut.

Purnell Swett’s Chandler Brayboy was named SAC Offensive Player of the Year while Jack Britt’s Erick Martinez took home the SAC Defensive Player of the Year award.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

