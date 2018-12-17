Raider boys fall in thrilling home opener, girls lose to Reagan again

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Reagan's Taniya Ford (30) goes in for a layup as Richmond's Jayla McDougald (10) and Allexis Swiney (14) looks on during Monday's contest. Ford scored nine points and helped Reagan take down Richmond 44-28. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Reagan's Taniya Ford (30) goes in for a layup as Richmond's Jayla McDougald (10) and Allexis Swiney (14) looks on during Monday's contest. Ford scored nine points and helped Reagan take down Richmond 44-28. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Alex Quick (35) looks for an open teammate with Reagan's Brayden George (44) defending during the fourth quarter of Monday night's non-conference battle inside Raider Gymnasium. Reagan would escape with the 51-50 win. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Alex Quick (35) looks for an open teammate with Reagan's Brayden George (44) defending during the fourth quarter of Monday night's non-conference battle inside Raider Gymnasium. Reagan would escape with the 51-50 win.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond boys basketball team was so close to winning its second game of the season on Monday, but a few missed free throws in the last two minutes left the door open for the visiting team to make something happen.

And that’s exactly what it did.

Reagan grabbed the rebound following Richmond’s back-to-back misses from the free-throw line and set up a play that had been working all night long. Senior guard Clayton Crawford came off a down screen, received a pass, and pulled up for a mid-range jumper that would hit nothing but net and give Reagan a one-point lead with less than 20 seconds left.

With the pressure on its offense now, Richmond ran almost all the time off the clock before the ball ended up in the hands of senior guard Rod Newton — who was in an unfavorable position in the corner. Newton drove baseline and put up a floater before time ran out, but it was too strong and Reagan would escape with the 51-50 victory on the road.

It was one of the few shots Newton missed on the night, as the senior hit four 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 16 points. Junior forward Jarvis Tillman was the only other Richmond player to reach double digits (10 pts).

Richmond (1-5) will have a three-day break before playing against Parkwood in the first round of the Anson County Shootout on Friday, Dec. 21.

GIRLS FALL BEHIND IN 2ND, CAN’T RECOVER

ROCKINGHAM — The Lady Raiders fell to Reagan 44-28 on their home court on Monday, making it the second time this season they’ve come out on the losing end of a battle with the other Raiders.

Things were going well early for Richmond as it held on to a slim advantage midway through the first quarter, but Reagan eventually settled in and went on a run that set the tone for the rest of the non-conference battle.

Following a few free throws and a layup by sophomore guard Adrianna Gullette, the visiting team tacked on eight more unanswered points in order to go from down a point to up a dozen, 20-8, at the end of the opening stanza.

A brief stint in the third quarter brought some life back into the home crowd, but Reagan (4-3) didn’t stay quiet long and pushed its lead back to double digits before the period ended — and things would stay that way until the final buzzer.

Junior guard Allexis Swiney was the leading scorer for Richmond with seven points.

The Lady Raiders will face off against Union Academy on Friday, Dec. 21.

