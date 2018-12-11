Richmond boys falls short against Rams

PEMBROKE — The effort that Richmond boys basketball coach Donald Pettigrew saw in his team in the final six minutes on Tuesday at Purnell Swett is what he wanted to see the other 26 minutes.

Because of the lack of energy, Purnell Swett built a big lead in the third quarter the Raiders were unable to overcome in the 78-74 road loss to open Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

“We waited until the last 5:12 to play. We’ve got to play like that at the beginning of the game,” Pettigrew said. “Turnovers have been killing us. We’ve got to be better with the ball.”

Purnell Swett (4-1, 1-0 SAC) caught fire in the second half, especially in the third period, as it stretched a three-point halftime lead out to 50-33 with three minutes to go in the frame. The run was sparked by three consecutive 3-pointers from Carter, Rufus Harris and Zarique Harrington to take the lead out to 40-30.

After three quarters, Richmond (1-3, 0-1 SAC) trailed 56-41, and then a switch was flipped. Xavier Pettigrew and Roderick Newton helped spark an 18-4 run that cut the lead to 60-59 with 4:45 left in the contest. Newton at one point in the fourth scored 11 straight for the Raiders.

Newton finished with a team-high 21 points, with Pettigrew adding 20 points.

“He’s our best shooter right now and he got going late, but like I said we need him earlier,” Donald Pettigrew said.

The Rams’ Xavier Jones had a game-high 23 points and 15 rebounds, while Darriante Parker had 16 points.

Purnell Swett Carter’s speed made the Raiders pay in the third quarter as he beat the team back for several run-out layups. The senior guard posted 15 points in the win, with 10 coming in the third quarter.

Alex Quick scored nine of the Raiders’ 12 points in the first half, and had 11 points at halftime as Purnell Swett took a 27-24 lead.

Richmond opened the second quarter on a 5-0 run to knot the score at 17-all, and then rallied again to tie the game at 22 on a Jarvis Tillman bucket with 3:30 left in the half. The Rams closed the period on a 5-2 run behind baskets from Jones and Parker to take a 27-24 halftime lead.

Lady Raiders respond to coach’s challenge

After a poor showing in the team’s last outing, Richmond girls basketball coach Teddy Mosely benched his starters in he Sandhills Athletic Conference opener at Purnell Swett on Tuesday, and he got the result he wanted.

“I tried to send a message and they received it,” Mosely said. “They came out with fight for sure.”

After the Lady Raiders fell behind by six after the first period, they responded with a 49-45 win over the Lady Rams.

Richmond (3-2, 1-0 SAC) used the scoring of Allexis and Allyiah Swiney over the final three periods to close out the win. Alexis had 15 points, while Aaliyah had seven.

“I’ve been trying to get Allexis out of her shell all season,” Mosely said. “As she goes, so do we.”

After falling into a 10-4 hole following one quarter, the Lady Raiders fought back to trim the halftime deficit to 22-20.

Jadari Tillman gave Richmond a 28-27 lead with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter before Purnell Swett responded with a 6-0 run to push the lead back out to 33-28. Richmond added a late scoring rally, capped off with an Aaliyah Swiney layup to beat the buzzer to take a 35-33 lead into the fourth.

Richmond opened up a 40-37 lead early in the final quarter before the Lady Rams fought back behind a spark from Jada Coward. Coward scored seven in the fourth quarter, with a free throw at the 4:28-mark tying the game at 42-all.

Alexis Swiney closed the game out with a bucket and two free throws late to seal the win.

Purnell Swett (2-3, 0-1 SAC) was led by Coward with 15 points.

Richmond hosts Forest Hills on Thursday, while Purnell Swett travels to Scotland.

Girls claim 49-45 win

By Jonathan Bym The Robesonian

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

