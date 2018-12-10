Richmond finishes with 3-2 record at Cat Fight Duels

Related Articles

WADESBORO — Richmond’s wrestling team competed in the Cat Fight Duels hosted by Anson High School on Saturday.

The Raiders won three of their five duals at the meet.

Richmond lost 48-33 in its duel against Anson. Will Thompson (106 pounds), Joseph Nicholson (113 pounds), Dante Baldwin (120 pounds), Steven Morales (138 pounds), Austin Gallop (152 pounds) and Skylar Standridge (220 pounds) picked up victories for the Raiders.

Richmond defeated Butler 59-15. The Raider had 10 wrestlers earn victories in the dual.

The Raiders earned another lopsided win with a 60-12 victory against Chesterfield. Daylong Blevins and Bade Teal of Chesterfield registered pins and were the only two wrestlers to score for their team.

East Rowan defeated the Raiders 46-35. Standridge and Jackie Bloomfield picked up wins in the 220 and 285-pound bouts, respectively, but East Rowan was already out of Richmond’s reach.

Richmond won the first 10 bouts in its duel with Forest Hills, and the Raiders walked away with a 66-18 victory.

Gallops, Morales, Nicholson and Standridge all posted undefeated records on Saturday.