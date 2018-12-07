Eveyone being ‘committed to the same vision’ led to Richmond’s special season

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond football team wrapped the 2018 season with a loss to Myers Park in the third round of the state playoffs last week, but head coach Bryan Till says he’s proud of what the Raiders accomplished this season. They enjoyed a 10-game win streak, beat rival Scotland for the first time since 2010, and won their first conference title in eight years. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond football team wrapped the 2018 season with a loss to Myers Park in the third round of the state playoffs last week, but head coach Bryan Till says he’s proud of what the Raiders accomplished this season. They enjoyed a 10-game win streak, beat rival Scotland for the first time since 2010, and won their first conference title in eight years.

ROCKINGHAM — The thing that made Richmond’s run through the 2018 football season so special, head coach Bryan Till says, was the fact that everyone had — and was committed to — the same vision from day one.

It wasn’t exactly a “state championship or bust” mentality the Raiders adopted early on, but they believed they had all the right pieces in place, from coaches to players, to bring home what would’ve been the eighth state title in program history.

Although they weren’t able to reach the ultimate goal, coming up two games short, Till refuses to let last week’s loss to Myers Park overshadow what he said was a season of improvement. Richmond went from 7-5, finishing second in the conference and receiving an eighth seed in the playoffs last year — his first at the helm — to winning 11 games, claiming its first conference championship in eight years and earning the West’s No. 2 seed this season.

And it all started, he says, in the summer, when more than 90 players made it into the team’s 100-percent club — which is reserved for those who attend every summer workout. There were only 34 club members in the summer of 2017.

“The commitment of everybody,” Till said of what made the difference in this year’s results. “I don’t think guys weren’t committed last year, it’s just that these guys were that much more committed. From our coaching staff to our kids, we all were really committed to the same vision. … And you saw that in the summer with the 90-something kids (in the club).

“That gave us some really strong leaders,” he added. “And it’s easy to follow when you see that guys mean what they say.”

After splitting their first two games, dominating Reagan in the opener and then putting up a valiant effort in a loss to defending state champion Wake Forest, the Raiders ran off 10 straight before falling in the third round of the playoffs.

There were a lot of notable moments during that stretch, but none were more joyous than when they snapped the seven-year losing streak to Scotland — and secured the SAC championship — with a 23-8 win at home back on Nov. 2.

“This is fantastic,” Till said after the rivalry. “You look around and see this community is so involved. That they just love these kids, love what they’re doing, and just appreciate what they did on the field. … I’m just so thankful to be here.”

Playing a huge part in not only that victory but the team’s entire campaign was a defensive unit that only allowed 12.8 points per in 13 games and finished the year with 42 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, and eight interceptions.

What was most impressive of all those numbers, Till said, was the amount of times his defense was able to bring the opposing quarterback down, seeing that the Raiders “didn’t play a lot of teams who threw the ball like Myers Park.”

Senior defensive end Rasheed Patrick finished with a team-high 10 sacks. Senior linebacker Jonathan Jones right behind him with nine. Patrick and Jones were only two of the 12 Raiders who ended the year with at least one sack.

”The number of sacks we had is absolutely ludicrous. … It was almost like every time somebody dropped back to throw, they were getting hit in the backfield,” Till said. “And that made our job in the secondary a lot of easier.”

On the other side of the ball, the emergence of junior running back Jaheim Covington was the story.

In his first year as the team’s featured back, Covington ran for 1174 and 22 scores on 157 carries. He averaged 97.8 yards per game and cracked the century mark in six of the dozen contests he appeared in.

Sophomore quarterback Caleb Hood was once again stellar under center, throwing for 1956 yards and 21 touchdowns with a 58.1 completion percentage. He also picked up 594 more yards and six more tochdowns on the ground.

Hood’s favorite target was sophomore Jakolbe Baldwin (35 rec, 548 yds, 8 TDs), but there were four other receivers who finished with more than 250 yards receiving: senior Jordyn Wall (29 rec, 347 yds, 2 TDs), senior Bobby Terry (22 rec, 312 yds, 3 TDs), sophomore Dalton Stroman (19 rec, 307 yds, 3 TDs) and senior Preston Coker (15 rec, 285 yds, 2 TDs).

“Everybody was willing to do their part with or without the ball. I saw a lot of guys who were very unselfish in their play and very willing to, even though they’re all gifted athletically, put the team first,” Till said of the offense. “And that’s one of the reasons why those guys seemed so open at times. It’s only so much a defense can do to defend all of those weapons.”

Both the offensive and defensive units for Richmond were hitting on all cylinders when it opened the playoffs with a 49-7 win over Reagan in the second round, but neither could find a rhythm in the 37-14 loss to Myers Park.

Despite things not going the way he would’ve like them to against the Mustangs, Till believes playing in a game of that magnitude will only bode well for the Raiders as they move on and began to prepare for the 2019 season.

“We still hadn’t been there at that point,” Till said of his team almost advancing to the Western Finals. “This time next year, we’ll be able to draw from that experience … and we’ll be ready for that opportunity.”

He added: “You look at the maturity that happened through the course of the season that allowed us to go on a 10-game win streak. You see those guys mature and get better, and that’s what you want to see as a coach. … I’m just excited about what that means for the guys coming back. It’s just an honor to be a part of a group of young men who were able to do what they did this year.”

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond football team wrapped the 2018 season with a loss to Myers Park in the third round of the state playoffs last week, but head coach Bryan Till says he’s proud of what the Raiders accomplished this season. They enjoyed a 10-game win streak, beat rival Scotland for the first time since 2010, and won their first conference title in eight years. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_football.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond football team wrapped the 2018 season with a loss to Myers Park in the third round of the state playoffs last week, but head coach Bryan Till says he’s proud of what the Raiders accomplished this season. They enjoyed a 10-game win streak, beat rival Scotland for the first time since 2010, and won their first conference title in eight years.

Raiders took a step in right direction during 2018 season

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

