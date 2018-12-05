Richmond hoops split road games at Southern Lee

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

SANFORD — The Richmond girls basketball team set up in a full-court press in the early going, turned Southern Lee’s first-quarter mistakes into made baskets, and ultimately cruised to 53-18 victory over the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

It was an all-around effort for the Lady Raiders, as 11 players scored at least two points — but no one reached double figures. Junior center Jardai Tillman finished with eight points to lead all scorers on the night, while guards Layne Maultsby, Allyiah Swiney and Bree Wall were close behind with six points each.

Wall, a junior, was one of four Lady Raiders who scored for the first time in their respective varsity careers.

Richmond (2-1) raced out to a 19-2 lead in the first quarter thanks to its relentless effort on defense, which forced the Cavaliers (0-6) into a number of turnovers before they were able to reach half court.

The Lady Raiders will look to end the week with another victory when it travels to Reagan on Friday.

NO LUCK FOR THE BOYS

SANFORD — Richmond’s boys didn’t have the same luck the Lady Raiders had on the road Wednesday evening, as they were on the opposite end of countless full-court presses and traps that resulted in turnovers.

The Raiders got sped up by Southern Lee’s press in the second quarter, fell behind by more than 10 points, and never recovered from the early miscues. They would end up losing 62-46 to the Cavaliers.

Sophomore forward Nygie Stroman scored 12 points to lead the Raiders, who are still searching for their first win. Senior forward Alex Quick and junior guard Quamir Sivells both had six while junior guard P.J. McLaughlin added five. In their season debuts, brothers Caleb and Kellan Hood combined for eight points.

Richmond (0-2) will hit the road on Friday to face off against Reagan.

By Leon Hargrove Jr.

