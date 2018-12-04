Raider athletics transition from fall to winter sports

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond’s Jackie Bloomfield pins Holly Springs’ Dominick Rossetto in a heavyweight bout on Saturday, Dec. 1. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond’s Jackie Bloomfield pins Holly Springs’ Dominick Rossetto in a heavyweight bout on Saturday, Dec. 1.

ROCKINGHAM — With football season officially coming to an end last week, the Richmond athletic department has now made the full transition from fall sports to winter sports.

All five winter programs (basketball, bowling, indoor track, swimming and wrestling) have already made their respective season debuts, so now the focus is on setting the tone for what they hope to be successful campaigns.

The boys varsity basketball team (0-1) kicked off its season with a 74-57 loss at Pine Forest on Monday, but will be looking to bounce back when it visits Southern Lee on Wednesday, Dec. 5, and Reagan on Friday, Dec. 7.

The girls varsity basketball team (1-1) opened with a 43-38 win over Whiteville last week and then dropped a 74-49 decision to Pine Forest on Monday. It’ll strive to get back into the win column at Southern Lee and Reagan.

Both junior varsity basketball squads will play at home — against the same opponents — on Wednesday and Friday.

The Richmond bowling program is in its second year. The boys and girls teams have competed in two Sandhills Athletic Conference meets so far and will face Pinecrest and Seventy-First at the Lafayette Bowling Center on Thursday, Dec. 6.

Five members of the Lady Raiders’ indoor track team qualified for states in the season opener this past Saturday: Nyasia Covington, Maddisyn Diggs, Monasia Kearns and Dymond McNeal in the 4×200 relay and Janai Davis in the shot put. They all will be looking to help the team to another top-two finish when it goes back to Fayetteville next weekend, Dec. 15.

Head coach Michael Way, who coached the girls tennis team for the third year in a row this past fall, is in his second season with the Raiders’ swim teams and saw impressive individual efforts in the last week’s season opener. He hopes that both the boys and girls squads can show some improvements in their second meet at St. Andrews University on Wednesday.

The wrestling team has seen the most action of all five winter teams and will have a couple more opportunities to hit the mat this week. The Raiders will travel to Scotland for a conference meet that’ll also include Hoke County and Pinecrest on Wednesday, and then make the 30-minute trip to Anson County on Saturday, Dec. 8, for a multi-dual meet.

A dozen athletic events slated for rest of the week

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal's sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

