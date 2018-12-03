Richmond boys drop season opener, girls lose 1st game at Pine Forest

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Pine Forest's Adrian Elliott (2) turns upcourt after receiving a pass while Richmond's Rod Newton (3) comes over to defend. Elliott scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Trojans to a 74-57 win over the Raiders. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Pine Forest's Adrian Elliott (2) turns upcourt after receiving a pass while Richmond's Rod Newton (3) comes over to defend. Elliott scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Trojans to a 74-57 win over the Raiders.

FAYETTEVILLE — It was a fast-paced start to the season for the Richmond boys basketball team on Monday.

Senior guard Rod Newton splashed a three from the wing immediately after the opening tip, senior forward Xavier Pettigrew capped an 8-0 run with a layup, and the Raiders put up 17 points in the opening quarter.

The only problem was that Pine Forest came out the gate with just as much energy and, unlike Richmond, was able to sustain the the momentum it built over the first eight minutes of play.

The Trojans continued to put the ball in the basket in the second stanza, turned a number of errant passes into more points on the board in the third, and walked off their home court with a 74-57 win over the Raiders.

Pine Forest (4-1) got a game-high 24 points from senior guard Adrian Elliott, 23 more from senior guard Miles Ray, and 11 points from senior guard Erwin Montgomery. Both Ray and Montgomery slammed home dunks in the win.

Richmond (0-1) was led by senior guard Rod Newton, who hit a couple of triples on his way to 14 points, in the opener. Junior center Jarvis Tillman scored 13 points and senior forwards Alex Quick and Xavier Pettigrew each added eight.

The Raiders will be looking for win No. 1 when it travels to Southern Lee on Wednesday, Dec. 5.

LADY RAIDERS CAN’T KEEP UP

FAYETTEVILLE — The young Lady Raiders had no answer the senior-led Pine Forest squad on Monday.

They were able to keep things somewhat close in the early going — only down by five after one and then trailing by 13 at the half — but the Trojans pulled away in the second half behind the play of senior guards Kendal Moore and Claresha Pruitt.

Moore and Pruitt combined for 44 points, senior guard Gredesha Pruitt added 13 and Pine Forest cruised to a 74-49 win over the Lady Raiders at home. It was Richmond’s first loss of the season, and the fifth straight win for the Trojans.

Richmond (1-1) held on to a two-point advantage for a few minutes in the first quarter, briefly lost the lead, and then got it back on a triple from freshman guard Aaliyah Swiney halfway through the stanza. That would be the last time it was ahead on the scoreboard, however, as Pine Forest (5-0) began to break down its full-court press and score at a rapid pace.

Junior guard Allexis Swiney’s was the high scorer for th eLady Raiders with 12 points. Sophomores Jakerra Covington, forward, and Jayla McDougald, guard, each chipped in eight points. Junior guard Hailey Miller, freshman guard Allyiah Swiney and junior center Jardai Tillman added six a piece.

Next up for the Lady Raiders is a non-conference game at Southern Lee on Wednesday, Dec. 5.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

BBB BOX SCORE Pine Forest — Elliott 24, Ray 23, Montgomery 11, Eskew 7, Jones 4, Sparks 3, Harkins 2 Richmond — Newton 14, Tillman 13, Quick 8, Pettigrew 8, Stroman 7, Sivells 4, Wilson 3 GBB BOX SCORE Pine Forest — Moore 25, C. Pruitt 19, G. Pruitt 13, Bonds 3, Clement 3, May 3, Taylor 3, Spears 2, Tomasulo 2, Lattimore 1 Richmond — Allexis Swiney 12, Covington 8, McDougald 8, Miller 6, Allyiah Swiney 6, Tillman 6, Wall 3

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

