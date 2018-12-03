4×2 relay, Davis qualify for states in Lady Raiders’ opener

4x2 relay team 4x2 relay team

FAYETTEVILLE — A couple of state-qualifying performances highlighted the Richmond girls indoor track team’s second-place finish at the South View Polar Bear No. 1 meet at Reid Ross Classical School on Saturday.

The 4×200 relay squad (Nyasia Covington, Maddisyn Diggs, Monasia Kearns, Dymond McNeal) ran past the competition with a time of 1:47.90 while senior Janai Davis bested the shot put with a distance of 32 feet and 4 inches.

Not only were both efforts good enough for first place in the respective events, they also helped those five Lady Raiders secure their spots in the NCHSAA 4A State Championships that’ll take place early February.

Richmond totaled 100 points on the day, finishing just seven points shy of the girls’ meet winner Union Pines.

Kearns, a junior, also topped the 55-meter dash (7.00s) and came in fourth in the 300-meter dash (45.90s). Diggs, also a junior, placed eighth (7.70s) and seventh (46.50s), respectively, in those same individual events.

The Lady Raiders will be back in action next Saturday, Dec. 15, when they travel to Fayetteville for another South View Polar Bear meet at Reid Ross.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

