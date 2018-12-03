Raiders rack up 3 wins at Raider Rumble 2

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond wrestling team didn’t have its full lineup on hand and still managed to come out on top in three of its five matches at the Raider Rumble 2 on Saturday.

Head coach Earl Nicholson looked on as his Raiders cruised to a victory over East Montgomery (54-27) and then held on for their other two wins over Holly Springs (48-36) and Westover (48-36). A fourth win was within reach for his team, but Douglas Byrd was able to escape with the victory (43-42). Seventy-First beat the Raiders by a larger margin (47-30).

The matchup with Holly Springs came down to the final two bouts after the Golden Hawks won three straight in the final stretch to tie the match 36-36. The fate of the Raiders fell on the shoulders of sophomore Carson Jordan at 145 pounds and junior Austin Gallops at 152 pounds, and they both delivered.

Jordan was facing a 2-5 deficit before he got in perfect position to score the pin on Malcolm Prater, and then Gallops wrapped up the arms of Wessley Robinson — whose face was towards the mat — and rolled him over for a win by pinfall.

Joey Nicholson, a junior who went undefeated on the day, earned one of his five wins against Holly Springs. The 113-pounder would take down Golden Hawk wrestler Gavin Draper with 45 seconds left in the first frame.

Richmond will visit Scotland for a conference meet, also including Pinecrest and Hoke County, on Wednesday, Dec. 5.

NOTE: The full version of this story can be found in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

