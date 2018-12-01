No. 2 Richmond’s season comes to close with 37-14 loss to No. 6 Myers Park

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Jaheim Covington (33) braces for contact as Myers Parks' Cameron Roseman-Sinclair (3) comes in for the tackle during the third quarter of Friday night's third-round matchup, which the Mustangs won by a score of 37-14. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Jaheim Covington (33) braces for contact as Myers Parks' Cameron Roseman-Sinclair (3) comes in for the tackle during the third quarter of Friday night's third-round matchup, which the Mustangs won by a score of 37-14.

ROCKINGHAM — What head coach Bryan Till called “a phenomenal year” came to an end on Friday when No. 2 Richmond dropped a 37-14 decision to No. 6 Myers Park in the third round of the NCHSAA 4AA State Playoffs.

It was an emotional scene after the final horn sounded, as players consoled one another and Till walked around to say a few words to the seniors who suited up in green and gold for the last time in their respective careers.

“I’m just so proud of how far they’ve come. You go from 7-5 (last season) to this point now in the third round, these kids have continued to fight and do so many good things,” Till said. “Things were frustrating tonight, but I don’t want that to define us. I’m proud of the season we’ve had … so I wanted to honor those guys who gave so much to this program.”

The playoff matchup between Richmond (11-2) and Myers Park (13-1) wasn’t a friendly one, as the visitors came out during pregame warm-ups and stomped on the Raider logo that’s located at the 50-yard line.

That early gesture, a sign of disrespect in the eyes of the home team, lit a fire under the Raiders in the early going.

Richmond won the coin toss and deferred — meaning Myers Park got the ball first — and that decision paid off in a big way, as senior defensive lineman A.J. Isaac was able to block the Mustangs’ first punt and recover it at the 5-yard line.

The Raider offense only needed one play to capitalize on the turnover.

Junior running back Jaheim Covington took the snap out of wildcat formation and pushed his way into the end zone for a five-yard score, putting the Raiders ahead 7-0 with 10:59 left in the opening period.

“I thought we came out on fire. There was a lot of emotion because of them stomping on R, stuff in the middle and some things there tone wise that gave us a lot of emotion,” Till said. “But that’s always going to burn off in a football game, and you’re going to have to continue to execute.”

It wouldn’t be long before Myers Park answered.

After being forced to punt for a second straight time, and then keeping Richmond from moving the chains, the Mustangs began to find their rhythm. Sophomore quarterback Drake Maye found junior receiver Moose Muhammad for a much-needed first down, and then junior tailback Michael Giardi took a handoff 33 yards to tie the game at 7-all.

Giardi’s first rushing score of the night would be the first six of the visiting team’s 27 unanswered points before halftime.

Myers Park took a one-touchdown lead right before the end of the first quarter on Maye’s 40-yard touchdown pass to senior wideout Andre Francois, made it a two-score game on Maye’s one-yard QB sneak in the second, and capped the opening half with a 22-yard pass from Maye to junior receiver Elijah Bowick with 1:07 left on the clock.

And the Mustangs went into the half with a 27-7 advantage.

“The big thing was field position. We gave them a short field for a while and that made it a little easier,” Till said. “We picked up some first downs, but their defense played really well very early on.”

The Raiders came out of the half with a new energy and looked to be on their way to making it a close game again, as they racked up four first downs — and benefited from a horse-collar penalty — to get the ball down to the 3-yard line.

Sophomore quarterback Caleb Hood would take over from there, running the ball in from a few yards out to cut the home team’s deficit to just 13 points, 27-14, with 8:40 left in the third quarter.

Richmond went for the onside kick and sent the home crowd in a frenzy after a Raider defender came up with the ball, but officials overturned the recovery — giving the ball to Myers Park on its own 35-yard line.

The Mustangs took advantage of the controversial call and scored on a 20-yard run from Giardi moments later. They would score the game’s final points on a 22-yard field goal with 3:24 left in the third quarter.

“We got up with it, but (the official) said it was simultaneous possession. Obviously I disagree with it, but that’s his call as the official I guess,” Till said. “If we get that, we could’ve cut the game to one score. That was a big call in the game.”

Playing a big part in the win for Myers Parks were Maye (15-25, 322 yds, 2 TDs) and Bowick (11 rec, 177 yds, 1 TDs), who connected on a number of big plays on Friday. Bowick, a Virginia Tech commit, caught three crucial balls on third down and had five of his 11 catches go for more than 20 yards. Bowick would end the night with seven first downs.

“He and the Muhammad kid made some really big plays,” Till said of Bowick, “but honestly I was really impressed with Maye in the pocket. We brought a ton of pressure tonight but he just slid and made throws even when guys were right there. … He’s not really a scrambler but he moved enough in the pocket to give himself a chance.”

Hood completed 13 passes for 121 yards to lead the Raiders, and ran the ball 19 times for 87 yards. The sophomore found himself scrambling a lot in the loss, as Myers Park brought the pressure all night. He was sacked four times.

Covington carried the ball 14 times for 77 yards and a score, senior receiver Bobby Terry had the most receiving yards finished with a team-high 35 receiving yards, and senior linebacker Jonathan Jones picked up a sack.

Myers Park will meet up with No. 5 Vance (13-1) in the 4AA Western Regional Finals next Friday, Dec. 7.

SCORING SUMMARY

Richmond — 1Q 10:59, Jaheim Covington 5-yard run (XP good)

Myers Park — 1Q 8:14, Michael Giardi 33-yard run (XP good)

Myers Park — 1Q 0:09, Drake Maye 40-yard pass to Andre Francois (XP good)

Myers Park — 2Q 8:56, Drake Maye 1-yard run (XP good)

Myers Park — 2Q 1:07, Drake Maye 22-yard pass to Elijah Bowick (XP no good)

Richmond — 3Q 8:40, Caleb Hood 3-yard run (XP good)

Myers Park — 3Q 7:33, Michael Giardi 20-yard run (XP good)

Myers Park — 3Q 3:24, Matthew Dennis 22-yard field goal

