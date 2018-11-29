Raiders looking to bounce back, win conference title this season

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Xavier Pettigrew, left, shoots a mid-range jumper during Wednesday’s practice. Pettigrew and the Raiders are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2017-18 season when they visit Pine Forest on Monday. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Xavier Pettigrew, left, shoots a mid-range jumper during Wednesday’s practice. Pettigrew and the Raiders are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2017-18 season when they visit Pine Forest on Monday.

ROCKINGHAM — Now that head coach Donald Pettigrew has a year under his belt, and everyone better understands how he wants to play the game, the Richmond boys basketball team expects things to be a whole lot different this season.

Only winning seven games, finishing tied for last in the conference and missing the state playoffs are out of the question for the Raiders this time around. They’ve worked too hard for too long, Pettigrew believes, to not bounce back in a big way.

“We lost in the conference tournament (this past February) and then we started workouts that following Monday. And we’ve been going three days a week ever since then,” he said. “We’ve been working and the guys are really excited.”

Thanks to all of that time spent in the gym over the last nine months, junior center Jarvis Tillman has begun to come into his own and is a big part of the reason Pettigrew is putting an emphasis on getting the ball inside on offense.

Tillman, whose “confidence level is just different” this season, is one of four big men who should expect a lot of touches.

Senior forward Xavier Pettigrew returns for his second year at Richmond and is looking to be that same scoring presence down low he was during the first half of last season. He finally made his way back to practice this week — dealing with a nagging injury over the last month — and will be ready to hit the court when the season kicks off.

The other two will be suiting up for the varsity squad for the first time in their respective careers. Sophomore forward Nygie Stroman (played junior varsity last season) will bring “a lot to the table” with his toughness and ability to finish around the basket while senior center A.J. Isaac. (didn’t play last season) “will be an X-factor” once football season wraps up.

“We’ve got four legit post players, so we’ve got to play inside out,” Pettigrew said. “We’ve got to pound it inside.”

The Raiders won’t reduce themselves to a big-man-only offense, however, seeing that senior guard Rod Newton has proven throughout his three-year varsity career that he can score the ball at a high clip. Not only has he consistently knocked down shots from beyond the arc, the 5-6, 145-pound guard has shown that he can finish amongst the big guys as well.

“People don’t see it but he’s really tough. He doesn’t back down from anybody,” Pettigrew said of Newton. “He can play on the ball and off the ball, so he’s going to do a little bit of both this season. We expect a lot out of him, too.”

Senior wing Alex Quick is also a threat to score on a nightly basis, and junior guards P.J. McLaughlin and Quamir Sivells have stepped up throughout the preseason and shown that they can put a few points on the scoreboard.

When McLaughlin — more of a pass-first point guard — hit a triple during a scrimmage at Cheraw a couple of weeks ago, forcing the Braves to call a timeout, everyone on the team welcomed him to the huddle with cheers.

“Nothing against the team last year, those guys played hard, but our guys are a lot closer this year. The comraderie is different,” Pettigrew said. “They all want each other to succeed. There’s no jealousy. And that’s big.”

Richmond opens the 2018-19 season on Monday, Dec. 3, against a Pine Forest squad that didn’t mind “talking a little junk” while cruising to a double-digit win over the Raiders at the inaugural Raider Classic Jamboree over the summer.

And because of that, Pettigrew said, his group has payback on its mind as it prepares for the non-conference battle.

“We didn’t have a lot of our guys (in that game) … so we’re really hyped for this one. We’re looking forward to a victory,” he said. “Pine Forest is well-coached and they’re going to be ready to play. They’ve got some good athletes.”

It’ll be the first test of the year for a team that’s looking to make the jump from tied for last in the standings a season ago to bringing home the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship.

“Win the conference,” Pettigrew said. “I think we’ve got a good chance, but we’ve got to take it one game at time.”

