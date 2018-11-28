No. 2 Richmond knows ‘it’s going to be a battle’ when No. 6 Myers Park comes to town

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond’s Caleb Hood (5) drops back to pass during a conference game at Pinecrest on Sept. 28, 2018. Hood will be a major factor in the No. 2-seeded Raiders’ game plan when they host No. 6 Myers Park in the third round of the state playoffs on Friday. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond’s Caleb Hood (5) drops back to pass during a conference game at Pinecrest on Sept. 28, 2018. Hood will be a major factor in the No. 2-seeded Raiders’ game plan when they host No. 6 Myers Park in the third round of the state playoffs on Friday.

ROCKINGHAM — This week’s playoff matchup between No. 2 Richmond and No. 6 Myers Park will be a battle of two high school football teams that come across very similar when comparing them on paper.

Both have promising sophomore quarterbacks who know how to command high-scoring offenses, playmakers who pose a threat on every down, and stingy defenses that have held an opponent to one score or less on eight separate occassions.

Oh, and they both only have one loss on the season.

“Be prepared,” Richmond head coach Bryan Till said of his message to his group. “It’s going to be a battle.”

There will be a few obvious differences, however, once the two teams take the field.

The Raiders (11-1) are more balanced in their offensive attack — in terms of numbers — and play a three-man front, and man-to-man in the secondary, on defense. The Mustangs (12-1) on the other hand like to “sling it all over the yard” on offense and then rely on their defensive unit’s 4-3 scheme with more of a Cover 2 look in the back.

Those two contrasting styles of play will come to a head, and hopefully create a “fun atmosphere” inside Raider Stadium, when Richmond hosts Myers Park in the third round of the NCHSAA 4AA State Playoffs on Friday.

“Our styles are very different, but when kids play with a lot of effort and conviction it’s not really about that. It’s about how they perform,” Till said. “So it’s going to come down to the matchups and whether our kids make the plays or their kids make the plays. It’s going to more that way Friday night, I feel like, than any other game we’ve played this year.”

Richmond is coming off a dominant 49-7 win over Reagan in the second round where sophomore quarterback Caleb Hood totaled 263 yards of offense (222 passing, 41 rushing) and five touchdowns (3 rushing, 2 passing) in just the first half.

It was one of Hood’s best outings of the season and it came at the perfect time, as the Raiders are pushing towards making history for the eighth time. They’re going to need another big game from the well-composed underclassmen this week if they want to move one step closer to reaching the state title game that has alluded them for the last decade.

“I think the thing we need to do is to make sure he knows the game plan. And then we just let Caleb be Caleb,” Till said. “With a kid like that, you don’t want to overcoach him from a stylistic standpoint. You just want him to do what he does.”

Myers Park was able to avenge its only loss of the season last week with its 33-8 victory over conference foe Butler (which beat the Mustangs 39-22 during the regular season) in their second-round meeting. Sophomore quarterback Drake Maye threw for 163 yards and three touchdowns on 17 of 23 passing in the playoff win.

The kind of performance for Maye also couldn’t have come at a better time, seeing that the stage is now set for a match-anticipated duel betweeen arguably two of the stat’es best quarterbacks in the 2021 class.

“I’m really impressed with that kid. He’s not as mobile as Caleb, but he throws the ball down the field more. His decision-making process and the tight windows he’s able to put the ball in are impressive,” Till said of Maye. “As a sophomore, and people say this about our kid, we want to try and make his decisions that much harder and see how he handles it.

“He’s a player. He’s going to make plays,” he added. “We’ve just got to make more of them.”

Both programs are well aware of what’s going to be at stake once the lights hit the field.

For the Raiders, this game will give them an opportunity to advance to the Regional Finals for the first time since 2008 (the same year they brought home the school’s seventh state title). And with the West bracket’s top-seed Mallard Creek falling to No. 8 Hough last week, the road to the championship game now runs through Richmond.

The visiting Mustangs will be looking to avoid a repeat of last year — when they lost in the third round as the No. 6 seed — and pull off a upset that would put them one game away from the program’s first title game appearance since 1965.

“This is going to be like what you see on Saturdays and Sundays. It’ll be by far the most prolific offense we’ve seen all year and it’s not even close,” he continued. “And I don’t mean to demean our opponents. We’ve played some great teams, but we haven’t seen anything like this. We’re really excited about the opportunity to go against this type of offense.”

No. 2 Richmond to host No. 6 Myers Park in 3rd round

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at

