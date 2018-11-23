No. 2 Richmond blasts No. 10 Reagan in playoff debut, advances to 3rd round

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Daryl Brown (36) and Eli Russell (95) walk off the field after the defensive unit came up with a stop on third down in the latter part of Friday night's 49-7 win over Reagan in the second round of the NCHSAA 4AA State Playoffs. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Daryl Brown (36) and Eli Russell (95) walk off the field after the defensive unit came up with a stop on third down in the latter part of Friday night's 49-7 win over Reagan in the second round of the NCHSAA 4AA State Playoffs.

ROCKINGHAM — The goal for No. 2 Richmond heading into its second-round playoff matchup with No. 10 Reagan was to play better, in all facets of the game, than it did when the two teams met to open the season.

Head coach Bryan Till believes his group did that and much more in the rematch on Friday.

Sophomore quarterback Caleb Hood finished with five touchdowns, the defense forced three turnovers, and sophomore kicker Trevor Moss ended the night with six touchbacks as Richmond blasted Reagan 49-7 in order to advance to the third round of the NCHSAA 4AA State Playoffs.

Hood threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns on 12-15 passing and ran for team-high 41 yards and three scores on 10 carries. The sophomore playcaller would sit out the entire second half of play.

Senior linebacker Jonathan Jones snagged his first interception of the season and took it 18 yards to the house with 7:10 left in the second quarter and recovered a fumble on the team’s very next defensive play from scrimmage.

Sophomore linebacker C.J. Tillman picked off a pass — while falling backwards — moments later.

Richmond (11-1) held Reagan (8-5) to just 90 yards of total offense and racked up a couple of sacks in the win.

Moss had one of his more consistent nights of the season, as he booted six of the eight kickoffs into the end zone and made all seven of his extra-point attempts.

Junior running back Jaheim Covington ran the ball eight times for 35 yards and a score in his return to the field. Covington refused to go down early in the second quarter and muscled his way into the end zone a six-yard score.

The No. 2-seeded Raiders will host No. 6 Myers Park (12-1) next Friday, Nov. 30, in the third round.

NOTE: The full version of this story, along with the scoring summary, will be available in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Saturday, Nov. 24.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

