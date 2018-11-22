Moseley, Lady Raiders looking forward to “fun season”

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond head girls basketball coach Teddy Moseley, left, watches as players wrestle for the ball during the latter part of practice on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. Moseley says one of his main points of emphasis leading up to the 2018-19 season has been building up his players’ self-confidence. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond head girls basketball coach Teddy Moseley, left, watches as players wrestle for the ball during the latter part of practice on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. Moseley says one of his main points of emphasis leading up to the 2018-19 season has been building up his players’ self-confidence.

ROCKINGHAM — It may be his first season as head coach, but Teddy Moseley isn’t looking to settle.

With the amount of returning — and newcoming — talent at his disposal, Moseley wants to propel the Richmond girls basketball team to new heights during the 2018 campaign. And it’s all going to start with his group learning from what it was able to do last season, under former head coach Rosalind McDonald, and simply adding to that.

“I know it’s my first year, but the talent is here. And they’ve got another year under their belts, which I think will make a whole lot of difference,” Moseley said. “We just want to build off what they started, and be better than we were, last year.”

The Lady Raiders finished the 2017-18 season with a 6-15 overall record and a 3-11 run through conference play. Of those 15 losses, however, only five were by double digits — meaning, more often than not, they had a chance to win.

But a couple of costly turnovers here, a few missed free throws there, or an ill-advised foul that gave the opposing squad an opportunity to put more points on the board almost always came into play as the final minutes ticked off the clock.

Moseley knows it’ll take some time, but he hopes the emphasis he’s placed on his players having self-confidence and believing in one another will help them avoid those kinds of mistakes as much as possible in his debut season.

“That’s the thing I’ve been harping on, been trying to build from day one,” he said when speaking about the importance of self-confidence. “Not being arrogant, but just believing in yourself and knowing that you have the ability.”

Expected to lead the charge, seeing that the Lady Raiders want to play faster than their opponents, are junior Allexis Swiney and senior Taliah Wall — both returning starters at the guard positions and two of the top scorers from a season ago.

The veteran backcourt duo knows how to use their speed to their advantage and have proven that they can “play at any spot” on both ends of the floor. And with game plan calling for a lot of four-guard sets, their skillsets will come in handy.

“We want to play fast and speed the game up, and the ability is there, but the thing about it is we tend to settle for too many jump shots,” Moseley said. “We can get to the basket, but I think we’re a little nervous and timid sometimes. We’ve got to start going to the basket and using our speed to our advantage.”

Juniors Layne Maultsby and Hailey Miller, sophomore Jayla McDougald and senior Jayana Nicholson are four returners who will also be counted on to produce from the guard spots. Maultsby and Miller are consistent threats from beyond the arc, McDougald can run the offense and score points at a high clip, and Nicholson is solid in her point-guard duties.

Junior Bree Wall and freshman Allyiah Swiney — younger sister of Allexis — are new additions to the varsity squad, but have already established themselves as two of Richmond’s more athletic players. They will play an important role in the team’s effort to “get the ball up and down the floor” on offense and “try and turn people over” on defense.

“We want to make teams play fast and in a hurry,” Moseley said. “We want to play some helter-skelter basketball.”

Holding down the paint area will be junior center Jardai Tillman and sophomore forward Jakerra Covington, who started a number of games in her first year with the team last season. Tillman spent most of her sophomore campaign on the junior varsity team, but came up to varsity for the conference tournament and made an immediate impact.

Senior forward Dannon Shepherd can play inside and out, but her ability to hit shots from downtown will be key.

“The group we’ve got this year is an excellent group, a very good group, and they are starting to come together as team,” Moseley added. “We’re like a puzzle. It’s just a matter of us finding what we do best and then doing it well.”

The Lady Raiders will open their season next Tuesday, Nov. 27, with a non-conference home game against Whiteville.

“I’m super ready,” Moseley said. “It’s going to be a fun season this year.”

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond head girls basketball coach Teddy Moseley, left, watches as players wrestle for the ball during the latter part of practice on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. Moseley says one of his main points of emphasis leading up to the 2018-19 season has been building up his players’ self-confidence. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_girls2.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond head girls basketball coach Teddy Moseley, left, watches as players wrestle for the ball during the latter part of practice on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. Moseley says one of his main points of emphasis leading up to the 2018-19 season has been building up his players’ self-confidence.

Moseley, Lady Raiders looking forward to “fun season”

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.