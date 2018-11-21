No. 2 Richmond looking to advance, No. 10 Reagan looking for revenge in 2nd-round showdown

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Stanley Gilbert (26) helps a couple of his teammates bring down Reagan's Zavion Hamilton in the final minute of the teams' season-opening game on Aug. 17, 2018. Richmond (10-1) and Reagan (8-4) will face off once again this Friday, Nov. 23, in the second round of the NCHSAA 4AA State Playoffs. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Stanley Gilbert (26) helps a couple of his teammates bring down Reagan's Zavion Hamilton in the final minute of the teams' season-opening game on Aug. 17, 2018. Richmond (10-1) and Reagan (8-4) will face off once again this Friday, Nov. 23, in the second round of the NCHSAA 4AA State Playoffs.

ROCKINGHAM — No. 2 Richmond is looking for the first win of what it hopes to be a deep playoff run.

No. 10 Reagan is looking to pull off another revenge-driven upset.

Both teams will get a chance at their respective wishes when they meet up for a much-anticipated rematch, taking place at Raider Stadium once again, in the second round of the NCHSAA 4AA State Playoffs this Friday, Nov. 23.

Reagan (8-4) is “much improved from the beginning of the season,” so the green-and-gold Raiders (10-1) aren’t expecting to cruise to another victory — they rolled past Reagan 54-18 back in Week 1 — the same way they did to start the season.

“Just because we beat these boyz once don’t mean we sleeping on them. We gotta standard to live by #ROADTOSTATES,” senior linebacker Jada Edwards tweeted out Saturday morning.

This journey through the West bracket has turned into somewhat of a revenge tour for Reagan head coach Josh McGee and his team, who got the last laugh over West Forsyth (was the No. 7 seed) with their opening-round win last week.

The conference foes clashed in their regular-season finale eight days before, and the Titans held off a late rally from the black-and-teal Raiders in order to grab a 21-16 victory.

Knowing that Reagan would love to avenge another one of its losses, and advance further than most would’ve expected, Till says it’s imperative that Richmond comes out on Friday and plays a much more complete game this time around.

“The big thing is going to be understanding what our assignments are and just being able to play (our game), because we really didn’t play a very good game that first game,” Till said. “I know it sounds crazy … but when we go back and watch as coaches, we were awful in some areas. Special teams was really bad and defensively, we didn’t line up right.

“So those are some things we want to improve on from the first game,” he added. “We’ve had so much room from the then to show that we’ve improved, so that’s really been our focus. We have to go out and play our best game.”

Friday night’s second-round showdown will be the first bit of postseason action for Richmond, which had a first-round bye, and give it a chance to extend its win streak to 10 games. It’ll also be an opportunity for the team move on to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season.

Offensively, the return of junior running back Jaheim Covington, who missed the shutout win at Purnell Swett two weeks ago with a minor ankle injury, should give the home Raiders a boost of confidence.

It was “great to see” junior LaCyrus Ellerbe and senior Bobby Terry fill in and combine for five touchdowns against the Rams, but what Covington has done this season (135 rush, 1062 yards, 20 TDs) has been game-changing.

“It’s good from a spiritual standpoint, when a guy lifts the spirit of the team,” Till said of Covington making his way back. “We’ve also been able to get other guys more prepared, so if he needs a break in a game now, we’ve got more guys ready to go. … That bye week, not just the rest but the reps for a lot of other guys, made us a lot deeper in a lot of ways.”

Defensively, the focus will be on containing a “heady, very smart player” in Reagan quarterback Gabriel Hollingsworth and a couple of his speedy weapons in running back D.J. Moyer and wideout/tailback Tazhae Woods — both members of the school’s 4×200 relay team that won state and national titles this past spring.

Hollingsworth finished with 253 yards of offense (152 rushing, 101 passing) and a passing touchdown in last week’s win at West Forsyth. Moyer found the end zone twice and Woods ran one in from 49 yards out in the victory.

“The quarterback understands their system and all of his reads. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes and just brings a continuity to their offense,” Till said of Hollingsworth. “Moyer and (Woods), both of those guys can go to the house on any given play. … They really bring an explosive aspect to the game.”

Whoever survives the battle between the two Raider programs will move on to face the winner of No. 3 Butler (9-2) and No. 6 Myers Park (11-1) in the third round — and help them inch closer to a shot at the state title.

“Play your best game now,” Till said of his message ahead of this week’s game.

“Don’t leave anything out there because we’re not guaranteed anything after this,” he continued. “Go out there and do everything you can to make this game the state championship — because it is until we get there.”

NOTE: Reserved seat ticket holders may sit in their same seats, but they must purchase a ticket to the game. Tickets are $8 and are on sale at Medical Center Pharmacy, Family Pharmacy and Mabry’s Pharmacy.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo

Richmond’s Stanley Gilbert (26) helps a couple of his teammates bring down Reagan’s Zavion Hamilton in the final minute of the teams’ season-opening game on Aug. 17, 2018. Richmond (10-1) and Reagan (8-4) will face off once again this Friday, Nov. 23, in the second round of the NCHSAA 4AA State Playoffs. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_raiders2.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo

Richmond’s Stanley Gilbert (26) helps a couple of his teammates bring down Reagan’s Zavion Hamilton in the final minute of the teams’ season-opening game on Aug. 17, 2018. Richmond (10-1) and Reagan (8-4) will face off once again this Friday, Nov. 23, in the second round of the NCHSAA 4AA State Playoffs.

No. 2 Richmond to host revenge-driven No. 10 Reagan

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.