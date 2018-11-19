Carraway announces verbal commitment to Wingate University

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond’s Cam Carraway (14) points toward the Raider dugout after reaching second base on a lead-off double in a first-round playoff game against Davie County on May 8, 2018. Carraway announced late last week that he will be playing his college baseball at Wingate University. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond’s Cam Carraway (14) points toward the Raider dugout after reaching second base on a lead-off double in a first-round playoff game against Davie County on May 8, 2018. Carraway announced late last week that he will be playing his college baseball at Wingate University.

ROCKINGHAM — Senior first baseman and right-handed pitcher Cam Carraway announced over the weekend, via his Twitter account, that he’s verbally committed to play his college baseball at Wingate University.

Carraway, who has played a key role for the Richmond baseball team the past two seasons, said his decision to join the Bulldog family was something he’d dreamed of doing since the summer prior to his sophomore year.

“I went to a camp there two summers ago and as soon as I got there, I was like ‘this is where I want to be,’” he said. “I had a few more schools looking at me, but Wingate was always my No. 1. … The atmosphere is really good there and I like the coaches. (Head) coach (Jeff) Gregory knows his baseball and I’m really excited that I’ll get the chance to play under him.

“It really felt like home.”

Although there were scholarship offers already on the table from Methodist University and Pfeiffer University, the senior two-way player got exactly what he was hoping for last Wednesday, Nov. 14, when the offer from Wingate came in.

He said he discussed the options with his parents on Thursday and then waited until Friday to make the call to Gregory — whom he had built a relationship with over the last few years — to officially accept the offer.

And then the news made its way to social media, as Carraway sent out his commitment tweet Friday evening.

“I’ve wanted to play college baseball for as long as I can remember,” he said. “It’s surreal.”

The Richmond-to-Wingate pipeline has become somewhat of a trend in recent years, as there were two former Raiders on the Bulldogs’ roster last season in Bradley Brown and Myles Rohleder — both friends/former teammates of Carraway’s.

Rohleder, now a sophomore, didn’t see any action in his first year but Brown, then a senior, finished his final campaign at Wingate with 44 hits, 15 homers and his second First-Team All-South Atlantic Conference selection.

Brown would end his career as one of only four players in conference history to finish with more than 50 career home runs and 200 career RBI. He was named SAC Freshman of the Year in 2015 and earned All-Region honors in 2016.

“Of course,” Carraway said when asked if Brown’s career at Wingate inspires him to have a similar impact once he gets there. “Bradley’s a really good player and a real good dude. Seeing him do well obviously makes me want to do as well as him.”

Before that happens, however, Carraway says he’s focused on brining his high school career to a close with a much more consistent performance. Even though Richmond won 18 games and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs, Carraway claims he had “a lot of ups and downs,” individually, during his junior season.

He would finish the 2018 season with eight runs scored, seven hits and rive RBI as a batter; tally 69 puts outs — second best on the team — and eight assists in his role as an infielder; and earn 11 strikeouts, pick up a save, and allow a total of nine runs on 11 hits in 9.2 innings on the mound.

Those are all numbers he’s hoping to improve upon during 2019 season, now that his college decision has been made.

“I didn’t have a great spring last year … and I think that was one of the main reasons. I was so concerned about who (colleges) was there and who wasn’t,” Carraway said. “I’m glad I’ll be able to play a season where I’m worry free.”

“I’m looking forward to playing one more year all of my buddies that I’ve been playing with my whole life, enjoying that, and hopefully making a run in the playoffs,” he addedd. “I’m ready to focus on my senior year.”

Carraway commits to play college baseball at Wingate

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

