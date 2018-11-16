Greene signs NLI to Presbyterian College

Contributed photo Richmond County native Jenna Greene, middle, poses for a photo with her family after signing her letter of intent to Presbyterian College. Greene has been the starting varsity pitcher at Marlboro Academy (S.C.) since the eighth grade. Contributed photo Richmond County native Jenna Greene, middle, poses for a photo with her family after signing her letter of intent to Presbyterian College. Greene has been the starting varsity pitcher at Marlboro Academy (S.C.) since the eighth grade.

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Richmond County native Jenna Greene signed her National Letter of Intent to Presbyterian College (S.C.) early Friday morning, making her decision to continue her softball career with the Blue Hose official.

Greene, who attends Marlboro Academy in South Carolina, was surrounded by family, friends, coaches and her first-ever pitching coach when she inked her name on the dotted line in the school’s gymnasium.

The senior pitcher has been the Lady Dragons’ ace — and won the team’s Most Valuable Player award — since she was in the eighth grade. In that same span, Greene has been named the 2A All-Region Player of the Year twice (2016, 2017), the HSSR-SCISA Girls Player of the Year once (2017) and competed in a couple of 2A North-South All-Star Games (2017, 2018).

She also helped Marlboro win the 2A SCISA State Championship as a sophomore in 2017.

Last season, Greene led the Lady Dragons to a 28-5 record and another state-playoff appearance. She would end her junior season with a .559 ERA and 231 strikeouts — 14 of those Ks coming in a 4-0 win over Richmond.

The Presbyterian signee, who has played with and against a lot of the girls from the Lady Raiders program, has a winning record (3-1) against Richmond since she’s taken over the pitching duties at Marlboro.

