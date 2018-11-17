ROCKINGHAM — A solid returning class combined with a new crop of athletes who “already know how to compete” has Richmond head wrestling coach Earl Nicholson eager to get the 2018-19 campaign underway.

The Raiders have consistently progressed throughout the preseason, Nicholson says, and are ready to see just how far they’ve come when they open the season with a seven-team tournament at home this Saturday, Nov. 17.

Juniors Austin Gallops (152-pound class), Steven Morales (120) and Joey Nicholson (113) will be heavily relied on to win six points every time they hit the mat, seeing that the trio played a huge part in the team’s late rebuild last season. Those 18 points are going to be “critical” in the first month of action with senior Skylar Standridge (220) still playing football.

The other individual bouts can go either way at this point, Nicholson says, as some of the newcomers are still getting acclimated — whether it be to the sport, level of competition, or the way things are done at Richmond.

Sophomore Hector Castro joined the team a few weeks after he and the boys soccer team wrapped up their season, Houston Owens transferred in from Marlboro County (S.C.), and freshman Ahmad Shelton is in his first year. Castro is learning fast, Owens is proving to be a solid pickup, and Shelton is competing on the same level as the seniors.

“We’ve got a really strong group come out this year. We’ve got a lot of athletes who know how to compete already,” Nicholson said. “They’re looking good right now … but I want to see if they’re actually ready or not.”

Richmond’s season opener, which will begin at 7 a.m. inside Raider Gymnasium, is scheduled to feature a number of tough opponents, most notably Asheboro (beat Richmond three times last season) and familiar foe Anson County.

Each team — except for the Raiders, who will only wrestle four teams — will get to compete in five matches.

“I’ll be happy if we win three out of the four matches. I want to win all four, but I’ll be happy with three,” Nicholson said. “It’ll be some good competition to get a good read and see where we’re at.”

Up to this point, Nicholson said he has been focused on bettering the team’s strength and training routines and the way he organizes practice. Ever since he incorporated some new dumbbell workouts — which he picked up from a few summer camps — and split the varsity and junior varsity teams up during practice, things have been “working out really well.”

Nowadays, the varsity wrestlers will work on their moves while the JV team does its conditioning. Once both groups are done with their respective tasks, they switch places — which allows Nicholson to take his time training the younger ones.

At the end of practice, the two teams live wrestle in two different areas.

“I’m already seeing the difference,” he said.

Although not at full strength just yet, the Raiders are looking to finish among the top teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference. Standridge and a couple other football players who also wrestle may not be back for a while, so Nicholson is hoping that his current group has what it takes to keep things afloat in the season’s early going.

“Our goal is to be in the top three (in the conference),” Nicholson said. “With these athletes, if we can split or win both of our first two conference matches (without football), I think we’ll be in good shape for one of those top-three spots.”

Raider wrestling eager to get 2018-19 season started

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor