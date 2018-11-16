CHERAW, S.C. — The Richmond boys basketball team made a quick 30-minute trip across the state line Thursday night and was able to earn a 33-17 victory over host Cheraw (S.C.).

The preseason matchup, which was a part of the 5th annual Terrance Ford Memorial Jamboree, only lasted two quarters.

Junior center Jarvis Tillman scored 15 points in 16 minutes of play to lead the Raiders. Senior guard Rod Newton hit three triples on his way to a second-best nine points, senior forward Alex Quick added four, junior guard Patrick McLaughlin chipped in a three-pointer, and sophomore forward Nygie Stroman converted on a layup.

Newton kicked things off with make from beyond the arc seconds after Tillman won the opening tip. Tillman would hit back-to-back mid-range jumpers shortly after to help Richmond to an early 7-0 lead — and Cheraw was forced to call a timeout.

Tillman got the building shaking with a two-handed putback slam in the second quarter and the Raiders never looked back. McLaughlin cashed in from deep on the ensuing possession and theyused that momentum to cruise the rest of the way.

Senior guard Rod Newton (3) receives high-fives from teammates at the end of Thursday's contest.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor