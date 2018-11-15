Raiders keeping ‘a sense of urgency’ during first-round bye week

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond head football coach Bryan Till, left, preached all week long to his team about the importance of having a sense of urgency throughout the bye week. The No. 2 Raiders will host either No. 7 West Forsyth or No. 10 Reagan in the second round of the 4AA NCHSAA State Playoffs next Friday, Nov. 23. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond head football coach Bryan Till, left, preached all week long to his team about the importance of having a sense of urgency throughout the bye week. The No. 2 Raiders will host either No. 7 West Forsyth or No. 10 Reagan in the second round of the 4AA NCHSAA State Playoffs next Friday, Nov. 23.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond football team is one of eight 4AA squads with a bye this week, but head coach Bryan Till is still preaching — a little more now than before — that keeping a sense of urgency is of the utmost importance.

Because, aside from next week’s second-round game, there are no more guaranteed games.

That’s why the Raiders (10-1, No. 2 in West) have been concise and efficient as they prepare for another NCHSAA State Playoff appearance — the 41st time in program history, 24th consecutive, that they’ve made it into the tournament field.

“You want them to realize that everybody isn’t playing. It’s a bye week (for us), but teams are being eliminated,” Till said. “So we have to understand how special this is and just have a sense of urgency about everything we’re doing.”

Till says practices have been “amazing” during the bye week despite the cold and rainy weather.

Richmond is only staying out on the practice fields for about an hour and half, he says, so the shorter-than-normal time limit is forcing everyone to pay close attention to the new ideas being introduced and some of the old concepts being refreshed.

And so far, the second-year coach has been pleased with how his players have responded — even the ones who have been called up from the junior varsity team to help build depth ahead of the varsity team’s playoff run.

“Now we’re able to run offensive and defensive teams separate. … We’ve been able to really get 30 minutes of defense and 30 minutes of offense simultaneously, which helps us out a ton,” Till said of adding the JV players. “In the playoffs, teams with the most depth end up winning, so that’s what we want to try and do. Continue to build depth.”

The Raiders won’t know who their second-round opponent is until No. 7 West Forsyth (8-3) and No. 10 Reagan (7-4) clash in the first round on Friday, Nov. 16, so they’ve been taking a look at both teams’ schemes and tendencies.

There isn’t much tape on West Forsyth at the moment, but Till says he knows Titan head coach Adrian Snow is “a very good football coach” who has “coached some really good players and done some really cool things.”

There is, however, a good amount of video on Reagan, seeing that Raiders (both programs have the same mascot) kicked off their respective 2017 and 2018 seasons against one another — with Richmond winning by double figures each time.

“One thing that’s great about West Forsyth playing against Reagan is that we know their personnel from experience, so we can see what they can or can’t do against them,” Till said. “And that’ll help us understand West Forsyth’s personnel better.

“We just know,” he added, “that either one of those teams are going to be prepared for us.”

After four precise days of practice, Richmond is going to end its week-long break with some team bonding exercises away from the field. And then it’ll be back to the game-week grind at the top of next week.

“It’s been some years where I probably wouldn’t have wanted it, but I think for us this year, having a bye ended up being really good. Especially with the weather,” Till said. “If we were trying to game plan, we’d probably be stressed out right now, but we didn’t have to push to make sure we were getting everything in. … So we feel good about what we did this week.”

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond head football coach Bryan Till, left, preached all week long to his team about the importance of having a sense of urgency throughout the bye week. The No. 2 Raiders will host either No. 7 West Forsyth or No. 10 Reagan in the second round of the 4AA NCHSAA State Playoffs next Friday, Nov. 23. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_team-3.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond head football coach Bryan Till, left, preached all week long to his team about the importance of having a sense of urgency throughout the bye week. The No. 2 Raiders will host either No. 7 West Forsyth or No. 10 Reagan in the second round of the 4AA NCHSAA State Playoffs next Friday, Nov. 23.

Raiders being concise, efficient during bye week

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.