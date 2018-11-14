From youth teams to college dreams: Lady Raider softball trio signs LOIs

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal The Richmond softball team had three players sign their respective letters of intent Wednesday afternoon. Pictured above, sitting from left to right, are Savannah Lampley (UNC-Wilmington), Greyson Way (UNC-Greensboro) and Taylor Parrish (Pfeiffer University). Standing in the back are assistant coach Shellie Wimpey, left, and head coach Wendy Wallace, right, who have coached all three seniors throughout their careers. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal The Richmond softball team had three players sign their respective letters of intent Wednesday afternoon. Pictured above, sitting from left to right, are Savannah Lampley (UNC-Wilmington), Greyson Way (UNC-Greensboro) and Taylor Parrish (Pfeiffer University). Standing in the back are assistant coach Shellie Wimpey, left, and head coach Wendy Wallace, right, who have coached all three seniors throughout their careers.

ROCKINGHAM — From playing on the same youth team at the age of seven to helping the Richmond softball program to consecutive conference titles and back-to-back appearances in the Western Regional Finals, it’s been a “really cool” journey for the Lady Raiders’ senior trio of Savannah Lampley, Taylor Parrish and Greyson Way.

But, believe it or not, their careers are just getting started.

Early Wednesday afternoon, Lampley (UNC-Wilmington), Parrish (Pfeiffer University) and Way (UNC-Greensboro) all signed their respective letters of intent in front of a sizeable group of family, friends and classmates in the school’s library.

It was the first day of the fall’s early signing period — which runs until next Wednesday, Nov. 21.

“It’s an excellent accomplishment for all of them,” Richmond head softball coach Wendy Wallace said. “I think this is the first year that I’ve had my whole senior class sign (to play in college). They’ve known from the beginning, when they stepped into this program, that this was their goal … and I expect to see continued success.”

Parrish, who was wearing a black and gold “Pfeiffer Softball” T-Shirt, was the first Lady Raider to put the pen to paper, and was joined at the table — which sat in front of the Raiders’ Nike backdrop — by family members and coaches.

Her decision to continue her playing career with the Falcons not only came down to softball. It also helped that she likes the campus, the smaller class sizes, and the fact that the school has “one of the best nursing programs in the country.”

“It’s a very exciting time,” said Parrish, who will make the move to pitcher when she enrolls at Pfeiffer. “It makes you feel good knowing that all of the hard work you’ve put in is paying off. It’s just an awesome feeling and I’m very excited.”

Lampley verbally committed to UNC-Wilmington back in June 2017, a month after her sophomore season ended, so being able to finally make everything official “felt good” and was something she called a “really exciting” experience.

Not only for her and her childhood friends, but for the Richmond softball program as well. The left-handed shortstop, who loves the fact that UNCW is located at the beach, realizes that Wednesday’s ceremony has the potential to inspire others.

“I think this will really help build interest (at Richmond),” Lampley said when asked what it means to her that all three seniors signed an LOI. “Younger kids will see that we’re going to college to play and they’ll probably want to play, too.”

Way had also been long anticipating this day, seeing that she announced her commitment to UNC-Greensboro in July of last year, so it meant a lot, she said, to be able to sign the dotted line and join the Spartans’ 2019 recruiting class.

The official Twitter page of the UNCG softball team sent out a tweet — which included a graphic of Way pitching — early Wednesday morning that read “Welcome to the UNCG family, Greyson! #letsgoG #NSD18.”

“I’m really excited to officially be a Spartan now. I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time,” Way said. “They’ve considered me a part of the family from day one, but Signing Day really just seals the deal. It just means a lot.

“From the time we were little, we’ve all dreamed of doing something like this,” Way added, “so it was really cool.”

Amidst all of the college excitement, however, the three seniors understand that they have one more season left at the high school level — which means they have one last shot at bringing home the 4A NCHSAA State Championship trophy.

Way, the team’s ace and biggest hitter, was named SAC Player of the Year last season. She tallied 252 strikeouts, 24 wins and two no-hitters on the mound and finished with 43 hits and eight home runs as a batter in 2018.

Lampley, a three-time all-conference selection, scored more runs than anyone else in the state (56) and led the Lady Raiders in hits (53), stolen bases (36) and batting average (.535) as a junior. She also tacked on four homers.

Parrish, who helped Richmond tie the state record for most home runs in a single season (55) with her third-inning grand slam in Game 2 of the regional finals, finished with 36 RBI, 34 hits and four dingers last season.

All of that experience, mixed with the other talented returners, has the Lady Raiders thinking championship in 2019.

“They’ve set the standard for what we expect out of our program … and they’re probably one of the winningest classes that has come through (Richmond),” Wallace said. “I expect all of them to be big contributors this season coming up.”

Lampley, Parrish, Way share special day with one another

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

