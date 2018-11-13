Hunt, Skinner named First-Team All-CIAA

Hunt (left), Skinner (right) Hunt (left), Skinner (right)

CHARLOTTE — A pair of former teammates at Richmond Senior High School, now league opponents on the collegiate level, were recognized by the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) late last week.

Devon Hunt, a junior linebacker at Shaw University, and Daryus Skinner, a junior free safety at Winston-Salem State University, were named First-Team All-CIAA following a couple of league-leading performances this past season.

Hunt, who also won CIAA Defensive Player of the Year, led the conference in total tackles (98) and tackles per game (9.8). He also tallied 15.5 tackles for losses and two pass breakups, intercepted four passes — returning one for a score — and recovered a fumble. Hunt broke Shaw’s all-time individual tackles record with a 14-tackle effort in a 27-9 win at Mars Hill.

Skinner led the nation in interceptions (11) this past season, while totaling 30 tackles (15 solo, 15 assisted) and two pass breakups. He finished three games with multiple picks: snagging two in a 34-14 win at Johnson C. Smith University, grabbing three in a 34-19 victory over Livingstone College two weeks later, and then tacking on two more in a 51-21 win at Fayetteville State University to end the season. Skinner only went three contests without an interception.

For a full list of the All-CIAA teams and individual award winners, click here.

NOTE: The full version of this story will be available in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Wednesday, Nov. 14.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

