Cagle: My answer will always be David Pearson

Richard Petty said that David Pearson, “may not have been the greatest race car driver ever, but he was the greatest race car driver I ever raced against.”

We could debate all day as to who the best driver to ever grace a NASCAR race track and you’ll never change my mind.

My answer will always be David Pearson.

I’m not going to say it’s not a tight comparison with Petty; you can’t ignore 200 wins and seven championships. But the devil is in the details and context matters.

Pearson only ran anything that resembled a full-time season four times and only ran for the championship three times in his 28 years career in NASCAR and he won three championships. By the time he stepped out of a racecar for good in 1989, his numbers were staggering in NASCAR’s top division: 105 wins, 301 top-five finishes, 366 top 10s and those three championships in 574 starts (out of a possible 1,100 races ran over the course of his career).

That’s wins in 18 percent of races entered, top 10s in 52 percent of his races and top 10s in 64 percent.Compare that to Petty, who won at a 17 percent clip, top fives in 47 percent of his races and top 10s 60 percent of the time.

If you look at the numbers before 1978, after which he only ran a smattering of races each season and only won twice, those numbers are even more impressive: 20 percent winning percentage, 56 percent top fives and 67 percent top 10s.

In 1966, 1968 and 1969, Pearson and his Holman-Moody said they were going to win championships, and they did. In ‘66, he won 15 of 42 races. In ‘68, it was 16 or 48 and in ‘69, it was 11 of 51.

For his career, he had 10 wins at Darlington, arguably, NASCAR’s hardest tracks.

Between 1963 and 1977, Pearson and Petty finished 1-2 63 times; 33 of those times, Pearson came out on top. Had he and the Wood Brothers decided they were going to race more than the big money events in the 70s, we could be talking about Pearson with seven championships and not Petty.

Bottom line: in his prime, no one was better than the Silver Fox.

Pearson, a native of Spartanburg S.C. who drove for the legends Cotton Owens, the Wood Brothers and Holman-Moody Racing during his storied career, passed away at the age of 83 on Monday.

Even beyond the successes, his legacy cannot be understated.

Monday night Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted,”Anyone who raced him will tell you he was the best.”

He pushed Petty to be better. He pushed Cale Yarborough to be better. Off the track, he was always humble and gracious. I had the chance to interview him (with Yarborough) several years ago and found that the years hadn’t changed that.

Even years after his prime, Pearson was always Steve McQueen cool; it was his persona on and off the track. Along with his prematurely gray hair, the Silver Fox moniker came from this innate ability to plan late-race moves.

Len Wood said: “He could sense what was going to happen and be ready for it. A lot of drivers drive no further than the end of the hood and don’t see the danger ahead of them. He could figure out a lap ahead where drivers were going to be and what kind of trouble they were about to get in.”

“Pearson could beat you on a short track, he could beat you on a superspeedway,” Petty told Ed Hinton in 2009, “he could beat you on a road course, he could beat you on a dirt track. It didn’t hurt as bad to lose to Pearson as it did to some of the others, because I knew how good he was.”

One of my first racing memories is the replay of the final lap of the 1976 Daytona 500 when Pearson and Petty crashed off the final corner. Pearson was able to keep his Mercury fired during the spin and contact with the wall and beat Petty to the finish line — like it was all part of the plan.

To say David Pearson was a true icon of the sport doesn’t capture his true impact on NASCAR.

He is one of the rocks on which stock car racing’s foundation was built. He will truly be missed.

Andy Cagle

Andy Cagle, a former spokesman for Rockingham Speedway and motorsports public relations consultant, writes about NASCAR in a column.

