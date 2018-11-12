Richmond boys soccer has five named to all-conference team

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Alexis Gonzalez (10) looks to control the ball against Pinecrest's Nick Vences (18) during a match on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Alexis Gonzalez (10) looks to control the ball against Pinecrest's Nick Vences (18) during a match on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond boys soccer team had five of its players, tied for second-best in the conference, named to the 2018 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference Team that was announced over the weekend.

Senior striker Carlos Alcocer, senior midfielder Alexis Gonzalez, junior forward Luke Hawks, senior midfielder Evan Hudson, and junior midfielder Noah Jordan were all selected after leading the Raiders to a 12-10 overall record, a two-way tie for second place in the conference, and a return to the state playoffs under first-year head coach Chris Larsen.

It’s the second-ever nod for both Alcocer and Hudson.

Alcocer, who was recognized and named conference player of the year following his sophomore campaign, finished the 2018 season tied for most goals (10) on the team. Hudson, who was one of two Raiders tabbed all-conference after the 2017 campaign, tallied three goals this past season and was one of the most reliable midfielders all season long.

Gonzalez was the other Richmond standout to end the year with 10 goals, and he played an important part in the team’s seven-game win streak that propelled it into state-playoff contention. Hawks, who tallied nine goals this season, single-handedly willed the Raiders to a 2-1 win over Lee County in late August by scoring two goals in under a minute.

Jordan came on strong for Richmond, once he was moved from the wing to center mid, and ended the year with five goals.

Pinecrest’s Jasper Ardinger was named SAC Player of the Year.

Hoke County’s Colin McDavid was tabbed SAC Coach of the Year.

By Leon Hargrove Jr.

