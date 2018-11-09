Richmond caps regular season with shutout at Purnell Swett

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

PEMBROKE — The Richmond football team wrapped up the regular season, and an undefeated run through Sandhills Athletic Conference play, with a 41-0 victory over Purnell Swett on Friday.

The Raiders (10-1, 7-0 SAC) have now won nine games in a row.

“It means a lot when you’re preaching to these players about being steady and doing things the right way,” head coach Bryan Till said of the team accomplishing its goal to finish without a loss in conference.

It was Senior Night for Purnell Swett (3-8, 1-6), but the Raiders quieted the home crowd early with 20 unanswered points before the half — thanks to a combined three scores from senior Bobby Terry and junior LaCyrus Ellerbe.

Terry scored the game’s first touchdown on a 53-yard option play with 2:43 left in the first quarter, punched one in from five yards out with 24 seconds left in opening half, and then scored on another 5-yarder with 5:28 left in the third.

Ellerbe found the end zone twice in the win: an 18-yard run in the second and a 22-yard burst to the outside in the third.

The two combined for five of the team’s six touchdowns on a night where starting running back Jaheim Covington sat out due to being “a little banged up.” Junior quarterback Noah Altman scored the Raiders’ other rushing touchdown, his first-career score on the ground, on a one-yard keeper with 2:08 left in the conference matchup.

Richmond will now wait to see if it’ll receive a No. 1 or a No. 2 seed in the 4AA NCHSAA State Playoffs.

No matter where they end up, the Raiders will have a first-round bye — thanks to them winning the SAC — and will use the next two weeks to prepare for a second-round home game on Friday, Nov. 23.

