JV Raiders wrap another perfect season with 58-14 win over Purnell Swett

ROCKINGHAM — Three seasons. Three conference titles. 30 wins. Zero losses.

Those are things the Richmond junior football team can now brag about after it wrapped up its third consecutive undefeated season with a dominant 58-14 home win over conference foe Purnell Swett on Thursday.

The JV Raiders (10-0) racked up 410 total yards of offense, while only giving up 79 yards to the visting Rams, and scored on eight of their nine offensive possessions — turning the ball over on downs once in the second quarter.

They held a 23-14 lead at the end of the first quarter after a mini shootout to start.

Richmond put points on the board early with a safety, a 20-yard pass from freshman quarterback Kellan Hood to sophomore wideout Jarod Morrison and a pair of short-yardage runs from sophomore backs Daveion Campbell and Jaron Coleman.

Purnell Swett, however, answered with an 85-yard kick return, a two-point conversion, and a 15-yard run.

From the second quarter on, however, the game belong to the Raiders.

Coleman and Campbell each scored their second rushing touchdowns of the night before the break, sophomore tailback Jah’meek Harden used his legs to cross the goal line early in the second half, and backup quarterback Harley Honeycutt, a freshman, connected with sophomore receiver Jaheim Harrington for a 41-yard bomb with eight seconds left in the third.

And then freshman running back Jamari Broady broke for a 46-yard touchdown late in the fourth.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

