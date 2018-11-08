Raiders’ late-season turnaround highlighted 2018 campaign

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Members of the Richmond boys soccer team pose for a photo near the end of a practice during the 2018 season. The Raiders saw their run come to an end with a first-round loss at Ardrey Kell last Friday, but they were able to finish tied for second in the conference and make the state playoffs in head coach Chris Larsen’s first year at the helm. “Those were two big things that I really wanted to get accomplished this year,” he said. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Members of the Richmond boys soccer team pose for a photo near the end of a practice during the 2018 season. The Raiders saw their run come to an end with a first-round loss at Ardrey Kell last Friday, but they were able to finish tied for second in the conference and make the state playoffs in head coach Chris Larsen’s first year at the helm. “Those were two big things that I really wanted to get accomplished this year,” he said.

ROCKINGHAM — Chris Larsen couldn’t have been any more “thrilled” with how the Richmond boys soccer team was able to bring the 2018 season, his debut as head coach, to a close after a rougher-than-expected start.

After only winning five of the first 13 games, Larsen brought to his team’s attention that it would need a near-perfect run from early October until the end of the regular season to secure one of the top two spots in the conference and make it into the playoffs — since the conference tournament was cancelled after Hurricane Florence.

And that’s when everything changed.

The Raiders banded together and ran off seven straight wins over the next three weeks of play in order to move four games above .500, finish tied with Hoke County for second place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, and put themselves in position to receive either an automatic bid or a wildcard spot in the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs.

They would have their win streak snapped by the Bucks in a tiebreaker seeding match, but they still made it into the state playoffs as a No. 23 seed in the West Bracket — where they dropped a 4-0 decision to No. 10 Ardrey Kell in the first round.

“I think the season overall was pretty successful. We didn’t hit every goal I would’ve liked to hit, but I do think I set some ambitious goals in the beginning,” Larsen said. “We were able to come in second in the conference and make the state playoffs, and those were two big things that I really wanted to get accomplished this year.

“I knew we had the guys coming back who had the ability,” he added, “it was just a matter of us coming together.”

The win that sparked the mid-season turnaround was an intense road match at Hoke — undefeated in conference play at the time — that had to be decided with a penalty-kick shootout after neither team scored in regulation nor overtime.

Senior goalie Jackson Haley only gave up one goal in the shootout, while Richmond got a score each from senior striker Carlos Alcocer, senior midfielder Alexis Gonzalez and junior midfielder Noah Jordan in order to grab the 3-1 win.

It was much-needed triumph for a team that had just lost its previous three games.

“I’m not going to call it a statement win, but that win showed the guys that if they show up and play as a unit, they can compete with anybody,” Larsen said. “And that kind of set the tone for those next seven games. It got us rolling.”

During their seven-game win streak, the Raiders had 10 players score at least one goal: Gonzalez (7), Alcocer (6), Jordan (4), junior forward Luke Hawks (4), junior striker Steven Morales (3), senior defender Nolan Allen (1), junior forward Cole Deane (1), senior midfielder Evan Hudson (1), senior striker Kyle Goodwin (1), junior midfielder Chandler Sinclair (1).

Jordan scored twice in the team’s mercy-rule win over Seventy-First and then scored two more at Scotland a couple days later, Gonzalez recorded a hat trick when the team hosted the Scots, and Alcocer netted a pair of goals versus Lumberton.

The Raiders were sharing the ball better than they had all season long and were being rewarded with victories.

“Their willingness to listen and buy into the few changes that we made. They were very receptive,” he said of his team’s best quality. “When things weren’t going our way, when we kind of hit bumps in the road, they held true to what we were trying to do, and I think that made us better and helped us contend throughout the whole season.”

Although Richmond’s postseason journey was short lived, due to a tough Ardrey Kell opponent that began to pull away in the final 20 minutes of the match, Larsen hopes the players from this year’s squad appreciates the fact that they were all a part of the first team he ever took to the state playoffs as a head coach.

Just like he still remembers being a part of former coach Bennie Howard’s first team to make it to the second round.

“That’s just a memory I will always have, so I hope these guys have that same thing,” he said. “Even though we didn’t make it to the second round … being one of the last 48 teams still playing soccer should make the guys feel special.”

With eight seniors leaving the program, each one of them playing important roles this past fall, the Raiders will be looking to this year’s 12-man junior class to pick things up once workouts begin next summer.

Not everyone received the same kind of game time during the 2018 campaign, but Larsen believes his returning group — with the right amount of hard work — will have what it takes to start competing with some of the bigger-area schools.

“I’m thrilled about the way the season came to a close. I hate we ended on a two-game losing streak, but I think that’ll light a fire under the guys that are coming back,” Larsen said. “They saw what the competition level was outside of our area … so they know they’ve got to, if they want to contend not just in our region but across the state, put in the work in the offseason.”

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Members of the Richmond boys soccer team pose for a photo near the end of a practice during the 2018 season. The Raiders saw their run come to an end with a first-round loss at Ardrey Kell last Friday, but they were able to finish tied for second in the conference and make the state playoffs in head coach Chris Larsen’s first year at the helm. “Those were two big things that I really wanted to get accomplished this year,” he said. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_soccer2-1.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Members of the Richmond boys soccer team pose for a photo near the end of a practice during the 2018 season. The Raiders saw their run come to an end with a first-round loss at Ardrey Kell last Friday, but they were able to finish tied for second in the conference and make the state playoffs in head coach Chris Larsen’s first year at the helm. “Those were two big things that I really wanted to get accomplished this year,” he said.

Larsen: I’m thrilled about the way the season came to a close

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.