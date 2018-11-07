Raiders looking to maintain standard at Purnell Swett

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Caleb Hood (5) hands the ball off to Jaheim Covington (33) in the second half of the team's 23-8 win over Scotland on Saturday, Nov. 3, which helped it claim the SAC championship. Hood and Covington will be looking to lead the Raiders' to an undefeated conference record when they visit Purnell Swett on Friday. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Caleb Hood (5) hands the ball off to Jaheim Covington (33) in the second half of the team's 23-8 win over Scotland on Saturday, Nov. 3, which helped it claim the SAC championship. Hood and Covington will be looking to lead the Raiders' to an undefeated conference record when they visit Purnell Swett on Friday.

ROCKINGHAM — Sure, the Richmond football team has already secured the Sandhills Athletic Conference title.

Sure, players and coaches are still excited about the emotional win over rival Scotland this past weekend.

And yes, Richmond will receive a first-round bye — and maybe even a No. 1 seed depending on the final MaxPreps rankings — when the NCHSAA releases the 4AA state playoff brackets once the regular season wraps up.

But there’s still work to be done.

“We don’t want to go through the motions,” head coach Bryan Till said. “We have preached all year, and our kids have responded to it, that we play like this because it’s the just way we do it — not because of who our opponent is.

“So we have to look at this as an opportunity for our standard to really show, versus it just being a cliche.”

The Raiders (9-1, 6-0 SAC) are scheduled to visit Purnell Swett (3-7, 1-5) this Friday, Nov. 9, in hopes of finishing conference play without a loss for the first time since 2010 — when they finished 5-0 in the then six-team Southeastern Conference.

This season, they’ve won every conference game by double digits and haven’t allowed any SAC opponent to score more than 14 points in a single game. Their largest margin of victory was the 53-0 drubbing of Hoke County last month. Their smallest margin was the most recent, drought-ending 23-8 win over Scotland.

It would be ideal, Till says, for his team to cap its conference title run with one more post-game celebration.

“I think that’s important to us. To win the conference is great, but to also be undefeated in the conference would be another point of pride for the program, these kids, and our community,” Till said. “We would love to achieve that.”

Friday night’s matchup — originally set for mid-September but was rescheduled because of Hurricane Florence — will be Purnell Swett’s third game in a seven-day span, seeing that it hosted Lumberton last Friday (Nov. 2) and then traveled to Northside High School in Jacksonville on Tuesday (Nov. 6) for a non-conference matchup.

Although the Rams lost both games, and won’t be as rested, Till is preparing the Raiders for a versatile, athletic squad that sets up (on offense) in “some different schemes that we haven’t had any experience with this year.”

To go along with that, Richmond will have to keep its eye on do-it-all senior Chandler Brayboy at all times.

Brayboy is listed as a wide receiver and a safety on the roster, but is known for taking snaps as a quarterback (and actually throwing the ball), lining up in the backfield as a tailback, returning kicks and punts, and more.

“He’s literally everywhere. A very gifted, very talented athlete,” Till said of Brayboy. “It’s going to be different reads for our guys, so we have to know where he’s at and be able to pick up the schemes so we can fit the gaps right.”

The Richmond defense was able to figure out how to contain Scotland in last week’s rivalry game, especially in the red zone, behind an interception from junior safety Xavion Lindsey and senior defensive end Rasheed Patrick’s four sacks.

Sophomore quarterback Caleb Hood and the offensive unit, on the other hand, had to figure out a way to get going in the second half after a rough start — which led to the Raiders facing a halftime deficit for the first time since Week 2.

Hood finished the night with only 38 passing yards and a score on 6-16 passing, and an intereception, but time and time again he found holes in the Scots’ defense while running and racked up a career-high 102 rushing yards on 11 carries.

That whatever-it-takes-to-win attitude, which Till says he saw from all of his players during the Scotland game, is exactly what he wants to see in Friday’s regular-season finale — which begins at 7:30 p.m. — and well into the state playoffs.

“That was huge. That’s what it took to win,” the second-year coach said of the effort agaisnt Scotland. “It’s not about getting frustated but taking what they give us … because in the playoffs it doesn’t matter.

“You figure out a way to win and you move on,” he added. “Survive and advance.”

Raiders looking to maintain standard at Purnell Swett

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

