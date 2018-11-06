Athletes of the Week (Oct. 29 – Nov. 3): Xavion Lindsey, Rasheed Patrick

Lindsey (left), Patrick (right) Lindsey (left), Patrick (right)

Xavion Lindsey and Rasheed Patrick have been named the Daily Journal’s Athletes of the Week for the week of Monday, October 29. Both played integral parts of the Richmond football team’s 23-8 victory over rival Scotland on Saturday.

Lindsey is a junior safety who was responsible for the third-quarter interception that kept the Scots from adding to their lead and shifted momentum into the Raiders’ favor. After Lindsey’s pick, Richmond scored on its last three drives in order to snap a seven-year losing streak in the rivalry and claim its first conference championship since 2010.

“It felt great, being that they‘re our rivals,” Lindsey said. “I’ve been picturing the moment ever since I’ve been playing football … so I just thank God that I didn’t drop it, I was in bounds and I was able to help my team.”

Patrick is a senior defensive end who finished the night with four sacks and multiple tackles for loss. He would pick up his last three sacks on Scotland’s final three drives of the game — each time showing the crowd with his fingers how many sacks he had once he got up from bringing down Scots’ quarterback Mandrell Johnson.

“It was a big game, so I came out focused. I had to stay focused,” Patrick said. “I didn’t want to have the crowd in my head. I just wanted to play my position and do my job, and that’s how I got the sacks.”

Lindsey and Patrick have been a couple of mainstays on a Raider defense that has only allowed 7.4 points per in its last five games. The interception for Lindsey was the first of his varsity career, while Patrick’s relentless effort was a statement on Senior Night and a message that he’s full healthy (the senior pass rusher missed a few weeks with an hand injury).

Both will be looking to continue making plays when Richmond visits conference foe Purnell Swett to wrap up the regular season this Friday, Nov. 9. With a win, the Raiders would finish conference play undefeated.

“We’re just working, staying focused and committed,” Patrick said of the team’s defense. “We’re all playing as a unit.”

“Our pursuit, being physical and just not underestimating other teams,” Lindsey said of what’s working so well on the defensive side of the ball. “Just going hard when we’re on the field.”

Below are Lindsey’s answers to three of the questions presented by the Daily Journal:

Q: Who’s your biggest influence? Why?

A: I’d probably have to say my dad. He played ball like I did … so I kind of used that to keep me going.

Q: What’s your favorite thing about this sport?

A: Probably the physical part. It’s not a lot of sports where you can go hit somebody and not be called for it.

Q: If you could spend one day with one person, dead or alive, who would it be? Why?

A: It would probably be my cousin who passed away a while back.

Below are Patrick’s answers to three of the questions presented by the Daily Journal:

Q: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

A: I see myself owning a business. An engineering business.

Q: If you could have one super power what would it be? Why?

A: To fly because I don’t like walking.

Q: What’s your favorite movie/TV show? Why?

A: (The movie) Friday. It’s funny.