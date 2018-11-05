JV Raiders secure 3rd straight conference championship with win over 71st

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond junior varsity football team captured its third straight conference championship, and won its 29th consecutive game, with a 35-6 victory over conference foe Seventy-First on Monday.

Sophomore running back Jaron Coleman ran the ball 16 times for 158 yards and three touchdowns to highlight the win, finding the end zone once in the first quarter and twice in the second. Coleman’s 15-yarder helped the JV Raiders take a 7-6 lead with 5:44 left in the opening stanza. The two scores that followed aided in them heading into halftime ahead 21-6.

Richmond (9-0, 6-0 SAC) only had two offensive possessions in the third quarter.

The first ended with freshman quarterback Kellan Hood throwing an interception, but the home team’s defense would force a punt, and Hood was able to bounce back with a 22-yard strike to sophomore wideout Jarod Morrison on the second.

Seventy-First turned the ball over on downs midway through the fourth, and the JV Raiders countered with 13-play, 68-yard drive — which lasted 6 minutes and 27 seconds — that sophomore tailback Daveion Campbell capped with a four-yard run.

The JV Raiders will host Purnell Swett at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday for a chance at another perfect season, another undefeated conference championship, and their 30th straight win.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

