Early run helps Lady Raiders to win in preseason scrimmage

ROCKINGHAM — Thanks to its 15-0 run to start the game, the Richmond girls basketball team was able to grab a win over Uwharrie Charter Academy in a preseason scrimmage on Monday.

The contest was broken up into two 20-minute halves — with the score being erased at halftime — but had it been an official game, the Lady Raiders would’ve defeated the visiting Eagles by a score of 39-21.

It all started with Richmond’s stifling full-court press that was led by senior Taliah Wall and junior Allexis Swiney, both returning starters at the guard positions. The duo’s energy resulted in early steals and easy baskets to spark the early run.

The Eagles didn’t score until the 10:10 mark (an easy layup that after a steal near midcourt). Their only other bucket through the first 20 minutes was a three-pointer with 1:30 left — and the Lady Raiders went into the break with a 29-5 lead.

Uwharrie started the second half with a new energy and was able to win the second half — although losing in terms of total points — by a score of 16-10. “They outplayed us in the second half,” first-year head coach Teddy Moseley said.

Wall scored a team-high 10 points to lead the way for Richmond.

Swiney, sophomore forward Jakerra Covington, and senior forward Dannon Shepard each finished with six points. Both Jayana Nicholson, senior, and Brianna Wall, junior, added four, while freshman guard Alliyah Swiney chipped in three.

