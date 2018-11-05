Former Pro Mod standout wins Five Fall E.T. Showdown

ROCKINGHAM — Former Pro Mod standout Travis Harvey, a Burlington native, used his considerable starting-line skill to claim Sunday’s $5,000 top prize in the Twin Fives Fall ET Bracket Showdown at Rockingham Dragway.

The driver known familiarly as the “Carolina Kid” used reaction times of .003, .006 and .004 in the final three rounds Sunday and beat Robert Rayfield’s Jefferson, S.C.-based 1964 Chevy Nova Footbrake entry to the finish in the final round.

Harvey, who raced a Pro Mod series in both the Top Sportsman and Pro Nitrous classes, missed out on double when he was beaten in the Saturday quarterfinals by Footbrake standout Jim Wood of Laurens, S.C.

The first $5,000 share went to Gary Ingold (Raleigh) on Saturday. Ingold beat Jason Guthrie (Vanceboro) in the Showdown final after Guthrie send Wood and his 978 Chevy Malibu to the sidelines in the semifinals.

The unique format separated drivers in the Footbrake and Top Eliminator divisions until the final rounds.

NOTE: The full version of this story, along with final-round results, can be found in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

