Richmond snaps 7-year losing streak to Scotland, claims conference title for 1st time since 2010

ROCKINGHAM — The losing streak has finally ended and the conference crown is coming back to Richmond County.

And it’s almost a guarantee that you’ll be hearing about the long-awaited win for a while.

Sparked by Xavion Lindsey’s interception in the third quarter, the Richmond football team scored 16 unanswered points in the second half in order to grab a 23-8 victory over Scotland in an intense rivalry game on Saturday.

It was the first time the Raiders (9-1, ,6-0 SAC) defeated the Scots (4-5, 3-3), and won a conference championship, since the 2010 season. Scotland finished atop the conference and owned the rivalry for the last seven years.

“It’s euphoric,” said head coach Bryan Till, who was drenched in water following the team’s celebration. “I’m just so appreciative of this administration, who had the confidence to bring me in just a year ago. We believed we could do it.

“We believed in these kids, believed in this community, and believed in the plan that God has for us.”

Junior running back Jaheim Covington finished with 118 rushing yards and two scores on 19 carries. Sophomore quarterback Caleb Hood didn’t have his best game throwing the ball (6-16, 38 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT), but he was more-than-effective on the ground (11 carries, 102 yards) — his first career 100-yard rushing game.

Sophomore kicker Trevor Moss booted a 17-yard field goal late in the third quarter to give Richmond a 10-8 lead. Senior defensive end Rasheed Patrick gave a memorable effort on Senior Night, racking up four sacks to lead the defense.

Scotland put the ball in the hands of senior running back Syheam “Smiley” McQueen all night long — and he delivered.

McQueen carried the ball 31 times, a dozen of those attempts going for first downs, and finished the night with 195 yards and a score. His lone touchdown was a four-yard push out of the Wildcat formation in the first quarter. He would also convert the two-point conversion that followed. “He plays the football the way it’s meant to be played,” Till said.

Richmond will wrap the regular season with an away game at Purnell Swett next Friday, Nov. 9.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

