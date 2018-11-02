No. 23 Raiders clipped by No. 10 Ardrey Kell in 1st round of state playoffs

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Ardrey Kell's Harrison Rhoades (12) throws the ball into play, as Richmond's Evyn Brower (9) and Kyle Goodwin (13) watches, during the first half of Friday night's match. Rhoades and the Knights would grab a 4-0 win over the Raiders in order to advance to the second round of the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Ardrey Kell's Harrison Rhoades (12) throws the ball into play, as Richmond's Evyn Brower (9) and Kyle Goodwin (13) watches, during the first half of Friday night's match. Rhoades and the Knights would grab a 4-0 win over the Raiders in order to advance to the second round of the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs.

CHARLOTTE — Aside from a first-half mistake that led to an early score for the opposition, the Richmond boys soccer team was putting together a solid defensive effort against an Ardrey Kell squad “you don’t normally see night in and night out.”

Not only did senior goalkeeper Jackson Haley rack up a couple of much-needed saves after halftime, but a few other Raiders joined in on the battle to keep the Knights from putting any more points on the board — the most notable attempt coming from senior midfielder in Evan Hudson, who used his head to knock away a potential goal, in the 57th minute.

That would all change, however, as the match entered its final stretch.

No. 10 Ardrey Kell (16-5-1) capitalized on another Raider blunder with its second goal of the night at the 20:13 mark, poked a third one into the back of the net three minutes later, and then tacked on one more inside the 70th minute in order to grab a 4-0 win over No. 23 Richmond (12-10) in the first round of the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs on Friday.

Playing in their last game were the Raiders’ eight seniors: Haley, Hudson, Carlos Alcocer, Nolan Allen, Evyn Brower, Jose Fonseca, Alexis Gonzalez and Kyle Goodwin. Brower, midfielder, had to leave the game early after suffering an ankle injury in the 54th minute. Haley received an ovation as he was being subbed out just inside the 70th.

Larsen, who has now wrapped his first season as head coach, said the 2018 campaign was “an enjoyable season.”

He helped Richmond earn a share of second place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference and got the program back into the playoffs after it missed last year’s tournament. “I couldn’t have asked for a better group,” he said.

NOTE: The full version of this story can be found in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Saturday, Nov. 3.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Ardrey Kell’s Harrison Rhoades (12) throws the ball into play, as Richmond’s Evyn Brower (9) and Kyle Goodwin (13) watches, during the first half of Friday night’s match. Rhoades and the Knights would grab a 4-0 win over the Raiders in order to advance to the second round of the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_soccer-1.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Ardrey Kell’s Harrison Rhoades (12) throws the ball into play, as Richmond’s Evyn Brower (9) and Kyle Goodwin (13) watches, during the first half of Friday night’s match. Rhoades and the Knights would grab a 4-0 win over the Raiders in order to advance to the second round of the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.