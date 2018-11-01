Lady Raiders were ‘like a brand new team’ in 2018

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond volleyball team won 13 games, finished third in the conference and made the state playoffs for the fifth straight season under first-year head coach Ashleigh Larsen this past season. They say goodbye to seniors Savannah Chappell and Savannah Lampley, a three-time all-conference selection, but will be returning 10 players from this year’s roster next season. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond volleyball team won 13 games, finished third in the conference and made the state playoffs for the fifth straight season under first-year head coach Ashleigh Larsen this past season. They say goodbye to seniors Savannah Chappell and Savannah Lampley, a three-time all-conference selection, but will be returning 10 players from this year’s roster next season.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond volleyball team was well aware of the uphill battle it faced heading into the 2018 season.

Losing the head coach and the four all-conference selections who led the program to back-to-back undefeated conference championships, and broke the school record for most wins in a season, wasn’t going to be an easy task.

But the Lady Raiders were able to find solace in the fact that new head coach Ashleigh Larsen had been the team’s assistant — and the junior varsity head coach — for the last six seasons. They were also comforted by the return of senior leader Savannah Lampley, an outside hitter who played a huge part in those dominant runs in 2016 and 2017.

And as a result, they won 13 games this past season (winning six of them in straight sets), finished third in the Sandhills Athletic Conference and earned a spot in the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs for the fifth consecutive year.

“I think we did pretty well considering,” Larsen said. “We had a big wipeout of all those girls from last year, it was almost like a brand new team, but the girls worked hard all season long. … I thought they fought back really well.”

Through the first 11 games of the season, Richmond boasted a 7-4 overall record. It wasn’t quite like the flawless effort that last year’s team put up during the same span, but this year’s squad proved its talent in a couple of hard-fought wins over “a quality team” in Uwharrie Charter Academy and in “a battle between two great teams” at Pinecrest.

That first half of the season ended with back-to-back wins over Lumberton and Seventy-First, and then action was put on hold for two weeks — in the middle of September — due to Hurricane Florence and the damage it caused across the state.

Once play finally resumed, however, the Lady Raiders started the second half of the season with three losses in three days. They dropped another five-set decision to Pinecrest, got swept by non-conference foe Lee County on their home court, and fell in three sets to eventual (regular season and tournament) conference champions Jack Britt on the road.

But it wouldn’t take them long to turn things around, as a three-set victory over Purnell Swett the following Saturday sparked a six-game win streak that lasted through the end of the regular season. One of their best defensive efforts of the year came at the tail end of the streak, as they racked up a season-high 133 digs in a 3-1 win over Lumberton.

They capped the run with a sweep of rival Scotland on the road, spoiling the Fighting Scots’ Senior Night celebration.

“I think they finally just started believing in themselves a little bit more, which spread into the rest of the team,” Larsen said of the turnaround. “They found that drive late in the season, that fire, and they were ready to play. It finally came together.”

The streak was snapped in the semifinal round of conference tournament, where Richmond ran into the same Pinecrest team that was able to steal a couple of hard-fought matchups in the regular season. It lost in four sets.

Almost a week later, everything came to an end with a three-set loss at No. 12 Providence in the first round of the state playoffs. Richmond, the No. 21 seed, was held to just 12 points or less in each set.

“Unfortunately we didn’t end up on top, but that doesn’t mean it’s not coming in the next season or two,” Larsen said.

The Lady Raiders are losing a now three-time all-conference player in Lampley, the team’s leader and “go-to hitter,” and another experienced senior in middle hitter Savannah Chappell, who tallied 24 kills, 21 blocks and six digs this season.

Lampley finished her final campaign with a team-high 230 kills and a 37.6 kill percentage. She also racked up 197 digs, 153 receptions, a third-best 147 serving points, 19 aces, and 10 blocks (8 assisted, 2 solo).

“It’s definitely going to be hard to replace Savannah, but the good news is we’re only having to replace two starting spots,” Larsen said. “It’s not as much of a turnaround (as last year) … so my hopes are high for that.”

The list of next year’s returners include junior setter Carley Lambeth and junior libero Layne Maultsby — both named to the recently released All-SAC squad. Also members of the rising senior class are Jadyn Johnson, outside hitter, and two-year starter Allexis Swiney, right-side hitter. Sophomore middle hitter Georgia Grace Anderson also played a huge role in 2018.

“The girls have been with me for a season now,” Larsen added. “They know they system, what we’re running and what’s expected, so hopefully that’ll help us leading into next season.”

Lady Raiders put forth solid effort in rebuilding year

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

