Richmond JV football survives rivalry, earns 28-14 win at Scotland

LAURINBURG — The Richmond junior varsity football team ended the first-half defensive stalemate with a late score and then survived an offensive shootout in the second half in order to grab a 28-14 victory over Scotland on Thursday.

With the win, the Raiders (8-0, 5-0 SAC) earned rivalry bragging rights once again, kept its 27-game win streak alive, and inched closer to winning another conference championship — which would be their third consecutive title.

Sophomore running back Jaron Coleman finished the always-intense battle with two rushing scores, freshman quarterback Kellan Hood found the end zone twice, and sophomore wideout Tremel Jones caught a 20-yard touchdown pass.

Coleman’s second end-zone visit, a 15-yard run in the third quarter, sparked the back-and-forth. Scotland answered with a touchdown pass and two-point conversion, Richmond countered with Jones’ lone score of the night, and the Scots responded with another passing touchdown to cut into the the Raiders’ lead, 21-14, just four seconds into the fourth.

As the game entered its final stretch, however, the scoring slowed down and the responsibility shifted back to both teams’ defensive units. Hood’s rushing touchdown put the game out of reach late in the fourth.

Richmond has two games next week, as its scheduled to host Seventy-First on Monday, Nov. 5, and then welcome Purnell Swett to town on Thursday, Nov. 8. Both games are set for 6:30 p.m.

NOTE: The full version of this story can be found in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Friday, Nov. 2.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.